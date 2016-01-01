Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Nik Altenberg

newsroom intern

Nik Altenberg

Nik Altenberg (she/her) is a newsroom intern and student of Latin American and Latino Studies at UCSC. Nik is a human rights investigator with UCSC’s Research Center for the Americas and pursuing a career in investigative reporting.

As a Cabrillo College student, she interned at KSQD, operating the board and producing short form audio pieces. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, Nik brings the distinct perspective of a local who has lived abroad and has a deep connection to the issues of her hometown.

At Lookout Santa Cruz, she puts to use her multimedia background, working as a reporter, researcher, photojournalist, and copy editor for Student Lookout.

