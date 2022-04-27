Local elections

-
Quick Take
Donna Meyers spent a year as mayor of Santa Cruz and had angry protestors surround her house and scream profanities at...
Justin Cummings for 3rd District Supervisor: Santa Cruz needs diverse and experienced leadership
Justin Cummings wants to be the first Black person on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. A former Santa Cruz...
Ami Chen Mills for 3rd District Supervisor: We need new ways of thinking and climate expertise
Ami Chen Mills wants to “bring climate and resiliency leadership” to Santa Cruz County. She is a climate advocate,...
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for 3rd District Supervisor: The times call for an immigrant’s tenacity
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson says the compassion, courage and resilience her Iranian family instilled in her, combined with...