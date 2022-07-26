Bookshop Santa Cruz announces fall live events; Patti Smith, George Saunders highlight authors

Bookshop Santa Cruz has announced its fall line-up of events. And what’s remarkable other than the big names involved — Patti Smith, George Saunders, Sandra Cisneros — is that many of those events will be in venues other than Bookshop Santa Cruz.

Bookshop’s new lineup includes events that will take place at The Rio Theatre, the Santa Cruz Veteran’s Memorial Building, the Hotel Paradox, and the Cowell Hay Barn on the campus of UC Santa Cruz, as well as Bookshop itself.

The roster features artists who aren’t necessarily primarily known for their literary accomplishments, such as Smith, the widely acknowledged mother of New York-centric punk rock, who has emerged in recent decades as an acclaimed memoirist, country singer Margo Price and actor Ralph Macchio, immortalized as the star of “The Karate Kid.”

Alongside those big names are a number of strictly literary superstars such as Saunders – maybe the most celebrated short-story writer alive today – as well as “House on Mango Street” novelist Cisneros, and “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng.

In addition to those headliners are towering names in other fields from animal science activist Temple Grandin, wine expert Karen MacNeil, and physicist-turned-comic-book-artist Randall Munroe.

Each of the visiting artists will have new books to sell. Here’s how the fall line-up stacks up:

Aug. 28: Oakland-based poet Leila Mottley will discuss her new novel “Nightcrawling” at Bookshop Santa Cruz.

Sept. 6: Members of the Santa Cruz-based poetry group The Hive will present Santa Cruz’s own Farnaz Fatemi, who will discuss her latest work of poetry “Sister Tongue” at Bookshop.

Sept. 7: One of Santa Cruz’s most accomplished literary stars, novelist Laurie R. King, returns to Bookshop to discuss her California-relevant historical novel “Back to the Garden.”

Sept. 8: Journalist and investigator Katherine Blunt comes to Bookshop to discuss her new book about the decline of the utility PG&E, titled “California Burning.”

Sept. 14: El Salvador-born memoirist Javier Zamora tells the story of his new book “Solito: A Memoir” at Bookshop.

Sept. 20: Celebrated novelist and MacArthur fellow Sandra Cisneros appears at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn at UC Santa Cruz with her new collection of poems, “Woman Without Shame.”

Sept. 22: Former robot scientist and web-comic artist Randall Munroe tackles absurd questions in the latest in his series “What If” at Hotel Paradox.

Oct. 13: Wine expert Karen MacNeil is releasing the latest edition of her bestselling “The Wine Bible,” location yet to be determined.

Oct. 18: Celebrated novelist Celeste Ng will talk about her new novel “Our Missing Hearts,” at a location yet to be determined.

Oct. 19: Pioneering professor of animal science and autism-rights activist Temple Grandin comes to the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn to discuss her new book “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions.”

Oct. 21: Actor and director Ralph Macchio looks back at “The Karate Kid” phenomenon in his new book “Waxing On” at The Rio Theatre.

Oct. 25: First-wave feminist icon Bettina Aptheker looks back at her tempestuous youth in her new book “Communists in Closets” at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn.

Nov. 1: Novelist and short-story writer George Saunders (“Lincoln in the Bardo”) talks about his new book “Liberation Day” at the Veteran’s Memorial Building.

Nov. 2: Country music singer/songwriter Margo Price comes to Bookshop to reflect on the music business and talk about her new book “Maybe We’ll Make It.”

Nov. 29: Poet, artist, rock ‘n’ roll icon, and best-selling memoirist Patti Smith brings her new book of photographs, “A Book of Days,” to an event at the Rio Theatre.