Unsung Santa Cruz: Lookout highlights regular folks doing great things
In time for the holidays, we offer up stories on little-known folks who make this a better place to liveQuick Take
We asked for nominations and there was no shortage. In fact, we got twice as many deserving candidates as we could use...
Unsung Santa Cruz: Singing for those passing into the great beyond has become Marti Mariette’s callingQuick Take
The mission of the Threshold Choir is not only to bring solace to the loved one, but to his or her family as well, to...
Unsung Santa Cruz: Cafeteria assistants Pablita and Maria bring a feeling of familia to Amesti ElementaryQuick Take
At Amesti Elementary School in Watsonville, the calming and energetic presence of Pablita Lazo and Maria Rodriguez has...
