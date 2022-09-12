Quick Take
Just as the effects of duty-induced post-traumatic stress have become better understood by police agencies, the job of an officer has become increasingly difficult. The events of June 6, 2020, served as a painful reminder of the profession’s fragility. A response to the slaying of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller by local law enforcement that included immediate mental health attention — and even a specially trained “cop whisperer” — has helped minimize the collateral damage.
The Right to Not Remain Silent: A Lookout series on cops, PTSD and mental health
There are 3 stories.
