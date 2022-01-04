COVID Economy

Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times
Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times
A weekly overview of COVID-19 vaccine progress and availability around Santa Cruz County, plus updates on booster shots,...
Santa Cruz tells Food Not Bombs it’s time to go: Lot 27 being cleared by city to make room for construction
Homelessness advocate Keith McHenry said “it’s an insane time” for the city to try to evict his group and the homeless...
Wallace Baine: Goodbye to India Joze, a restaurant that reflected Santa Cruz back to itself for 50 years