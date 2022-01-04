Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

COVID K-12

‘Doing our best’: How some Santa Cruz County parents are navigating a return to school amid Omicron surge

Teacher Mary Flynn answering questions at Main Street Elementary School in Soquel.

‘Doing our best’: How some Santa Cruz County parents are navigating a return to school amid Omicron surge

By Hillary Ojeda

Parents of students in K-12 schools are struggling to make decisions about what is best for their children as COVID-19...

COVID-19, children, climate change are focal points in Newsom’s budget plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a Los Angeles high school.
COVID-19, children, climate change are focal points in Newsom’s budget plan

By John Myers
Source:  Los Angeles Times 

The governor’s plan lays out close to $10 billion in new spending on COVID, climate change, homelessness, inequality and...

‘Don’t panic.’ How parents with kids too young to vaccinate can navigate Omicron

A child pumps out hand sanitizer in a kindergarten classroom.
‘Don’t panic.’ How parents with kids too young to vaccinate can navigate Omicron

By Ada Tseng
Source:  Los Angeles Times 

COVID case numbers are still going up. Kids under 5 won’t be eligible for vaccination for months. How can parents make...
