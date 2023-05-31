Lookout’s ongoing coverage of the toll of fentanyl and other opioids on Santa Cruz County, including efforts to end the stigma around addiction and to make overdose-reversal medications like Narcan more widely available in the community
The opioid crisis in Santa Cruz County
There are 18 stories.
-
1
Opioid overdose meds will soon be available over the counter in Santa Cruz, but accessibility issues remainQuick Take
A new opioid overdose-reversing drug called Opvee is expected to be available over the counter later this year. Santa...
-
2Quick Take
“There is absolutely a risk that is lessened by having Narcan,” one student told Lookout at a drive-thru Narcan...
-
3
Push continues to get opioid-reversal meds into more hands around Santa Cruz CountyQuick Take
The Santa Cruz Surgery Center is partnering with the Health Improvement Partnership of Santa Cruz County and the...
-
4Quick Take
Newsom’s education spending plan includes the opioid antagonist naloxone for all middle and high schools while largely...
-
5
As fentanyl crisis surges, pilot project aims to get Narcan into Santa Cruz County bars and nightclubsQuick Take
The SafeRx project aims to distribute Narcan to six local bars, three in North County and three in South County. The...
-
6
As Benchlands broke up, overdoses spiked: How much does displacement create dangerous isolation?Quick Take
As the national fentanyl crisis continues to reverberate in Santa Cruz County at record rates, killing 42 people in 2021...
-
7
With fentanyl ODs still surging, fear of increased drug use among Latino youth has county leaders concernedQuick Take
A survey conducted among high school youth in Watsonville earlier this year suggests that a growing number of kids are...
-
8
The ‘wounded healer’ who is helping Santa Cruz County through a time of mental health crisisQuick Take
Xaloc Cabanes has survived a lot — and applied it, heading Santa Cruz County’s mental health advisory board. His “lived...
-
9
‘We’re here for you’: In wake of tragedy, Santa Cruz surfing community doubles down on generation nextQuick Take
There was a time in the not-so-distant past when a proudly miscreant tone and attitude dominated Santa Cruz surf...
-
10
Music festivals embrace overdose reversal drugs, but fentanyl testing kits remain tabooQuick Take
Music festival promoters are allowing distribution of overdose reversal medication as fentanyl deaths continue to surge....
-
11
‘Like a family’: Sí Se Puede, an addiction recovery beacon in Watsonville, looks to meet expanding needQuick Take
For three decades, a single-story house — the state’s first bilingual recovery program of its kind — that sits on a...
-
12
‘Imminent’ need for Narcan on campus: School safety leader says fentanyl threat is real, preparation is keyQuick Take
The death of a 15-year-old girl on campus at Hollywood’s Bernstein High School several weeks ago, and the prevalence of...
-
13
Quelling the ‘stigma of shame’: The county’s top doctor opens up about the pain of losing a child to fentanylQuick Take
If it can happen to Santa Cruz County Public Health Officer Gail Newel and her wife, Kelli, both longtime physicians,...
-
14
Hungry for answers: Fentanyl town hall confirms a community plague and crying need for a better responseQuick Take
A crowd of 175 heard and talked with a panel of local experts about the fentanyl plague that is increasingly targeting...
-
15
As fentanyl’s painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it’s time for meaningful solutionsQuick Take
The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl...
-
16
‘They deserve to stay safe and alive’: Fentanyl risk, even in marijuana, has county leaders concernedQuick Take
Based on the county coroner’s data from May 2021, fatal overdoses from fentanyl nearly quadrupled from five in 2019 to...
-
17Quick Take
The Harm Reduction Coalition — which has officially partnered with Santa Cruz County’s Health Services Agency for two...
-
18Quick Take
Sam Quinones, author of ‘The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth,’ on the...
