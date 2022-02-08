Promoted content
Automotive Repair and Service Technician
Presented by Greg Solow's Engine Room
Share
JOB SUMMARY:
- Diagnose, Repair and Service Asian Brand autos & light trucks
- Perform regular maintenance services on those same vehicles
- Help keep the shop clean
- Maintain shop equipment when needed
- Fill out vehicle inspection forms as part of regular servicing
- Must be able to read & write English.
We have opportunities for both entry level and “Journeyman” level technicians. We are generally open 10 hours a day, Monday- Thursday. This makes a 40 hour work week. We are a COVID-safe business. You must be fully vaccinated & boosted or be willing to do so before coming to work. This is a great opportunity for a sharp, motivated person who wants to learn & help people while earning a good living.
Full-Time
COMPENSATION: $18.00 to $34.00+ /hour depending on experience, knowledge, and productivity.
HOW TO APPLY: Call 831-429-1800 or send resume to: Greg Solow’s Engine Room, 125 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.