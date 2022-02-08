Automotive Repair and Service Technician

JOB SUMMARY:

Diagnose, Repair and Service Asian Brand autos & light trucks

Perform regular maintenance services on those same vehicles

Help keep the shop clean

Maintain shop equipment when needed

Fill out vehicle inspection forms as part of regular servicing

Must be able to read & write English.

We have opportunities for both entry level and “Journeyman” level technicians. We are generally open 10 hours a day, Monday- Thursday. This makes a 40 hour work week. We are a COVID-safe business. You must be fully vaccinated & boosted or be willing to do so before coming to work. This is a great opportunity for a sharp, motivated person who wants to learn & help people while earning a good living.

Full-Time

COMPENSATION: $18.00 to $34.00+ /hour depending on experience, knowledge, and productivity.

HOW TO APPLY: Call 831-429-1800 or send resume to: Greg Solow’s Engine Room, 125 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.