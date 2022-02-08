Bus Driver (Bus Operator)

JOB TYPE: Full-time

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

DEPARTMENT: Operations Drivers

APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES: March 13, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

Use your excellent Customer Service skills and become a METRO Bus Driver. No bus driving experience is needed. We will train you to drive the Bus!

METRO is committed to the safety, health and well-being of our employees and customers. We have implemented the highest level of safety protocols and steps to ensure our employees and the community are safe and healthy.

SALARY SCHEDULE: Starting wage: $19.97 per hour. After completing probation, $23.75 per hour. 5% yearly raise for 6 years.

Santa Cruz Metro is offering a Hiring bonus of up to $4,000:

- $500 after training

- $1,500 after probation

- $2,000 one year after probation (approx. 2080 hours worked)

CHARACTERISTICS & EXAMPLE OF DUTIES:



Under supervision, transports passengers and operates transit buses on a fixed schedule in all phases of transit operations.

Operates transit buses and related equipment including passenger lifts.

Transports passengers.

Collects fare and operate ticket and pass validation equipment.

Performs ridership surveys.

Reports bench, sign and shelter problems.

Operates mobile radio unit.

Coordinates passenger transfers and reports operations delays.

Prepares accident and incident reports and maintains simple records.

Make recommendations for safety and route improvements.

Complies with Santa Cruz METRO’s safe driving program.

May perform office, dispatch and revenue collection duties and may utilize Santa Cruz METRO’s computer hardware and software when assigned.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Safe driving practices.

Basic skills in time calculation and map reading.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & OTHER CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Knowledge of :



Ability to :



Safely operate all METRO buses.

Perform simple math calculations.

Deal courteously and effectively with the public.

Understand the problems of the elderly and handicapped and deal with them in a tactful manner.

Handle difficult and emergency situations calmly.

Read English and speak and write English clearly.

Operate mobile radio unit.

Willingness and ability to work unusual hours including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Special Requirements :



Possession of a current motor vehicle license and the ability to obtain a California Class B driver’s permit prior to appointment.

Driving record at date of hire must be consistent with Santa Cruz METRO’s standards for this position.

Good attendance record in previous employment.

Safe driving record.

Must pass requisite background check.

All new Santa Cruz METRO employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Applicants must complete and submit an official Santa Cruz METRO on-line application and any other required documents specified on the job announcement from our website. A separate application must be filled for each open position. Resumes will be accepted and are recommended, but may not be substituted for the required application. The standards and minimum requirements as stated on the front of this job announcement represent only the minimum required to file an application. Meeting the listed standards does not guarantee that a candidate will be invited for an examination or interview as the Human Resources Department reserves the right to limit the number of candidates to the most qualified for the position as determined by the Santa Cruz METRO staff. Certification of candidates from the Eligible List to the hiring department may be made each time there is a vacancy. Santa Cruz METRO is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Santa Cruz METRO will make reasonable efforts in the examination process to accommodate persons with disabilities. Please advise Human Resources in advance of any special needs by calling 831-420-2542

EMPLOYMENT/MEDICAL VERIFICATION:

A medical examination paid by Santa Cruz METRO may be required of each prospective employee depending on position. The candidate’s physical condition must be consistent with the requirement of the job duties to be performed. Candidates are cautioned that offers of employment are conditional and subject to the satisfactory completion of the medical examination where required, reference check, fingerprints, and other aspects of the employment process. Candidates offered employment are required to sign a loyalty oath to the State of California. Proof of American Citizenship or authorization to work in the United States will be required.

SELECTION PROCESS: The selection process may include one or more of the following: application review, application assessment, performance test, written test and/or oral interview examination. The employment application, qualifying information questions and/or supplemental questions will be evaluated based on the employment standards and minimum qualifications listed above.

NOTE : All statements made on the application are subject to verification and investigation. False statements will be cause for disqualification, removal from the Eligible List, and/or discharge from employment.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS: Motor vehicle violations within the last ten years that may disqualify an applicant include, but are not limited to: convictions involving drugs or alcohol, hit and run, or reckless driving. Motor vehicle violations within the last five years that may disqualify an applicant include, but are not limited to: more than one moving violation, more than one vehicle accident in which the applicant was found most at fault, and more than one vehicle license suspension. Fingerprints will be taken and criminal histories verified. A drug test will be administered as required by the Federal Transit Administration including random drug and alcohol testing after employment. This position is Safety Sensitive and is subject to Santa Cruz METRO’s Drug & Alcohol testing as required by FTA CFR 49.

RECRUITMENT SCHEDULE: The following dates are tentative and subject to change based on the needs of the company. All applicants will be notified electronically via email as to their status in the selection process. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure they can receive emails.

