Director of Student Health Services/Nurse Practitioner (Extended)

JOB TYPE: Full-time

DEPARTMENT: Health Services

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES: February 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Faculty at Cabrillo College provide quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world one student at a time!

STARTING SALARY RANGE: $63,629 to $97,670 per year, salary placement determined by documented education and experience; maximum initial salary step placement on the faculty salary schedule is step 9. An annual doctoral stipend of $4,018 is granted to eligible faculty.

Excellent benefits, including quality health insurance at a *LOW COST for you and your family! Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. *Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

COLLEGE COMMITMENT TO EQUITY & DIVERSITY:

Our ideal candidate will share and participate in Cabrillo’s commitment to the values of diversity and equity while serving its socioeconomically and ethnically diverse student community. In the Fall of 2020, 58% of Cabrillo students are members of minoritized populations, identifying themselves as LatinX (48%), Multi Ethnic (5%), Asian (2%), Black Non-Hispanic (1%), Filipino (1%), American Indian/Alaskan Native (<1%) and Pacific Islander (<1%).

Cabrillo is proud to be an Hispanic Serving Institution, enrolling 48% Hispanic students, and recent data from spring 2021 indicate that the college has closed the achievement gap for graduation success (50% of graduates are Hispanic). The college is also proud of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, having established Board goals of supporting antiracism efforts and promoting a year-long equity reading certificate program for faculty, staff, and managers.

GUIDED PATHWAYS: Cabrillo is proud to be a part of the California Guided Pathways project helping students achieve their educational goals by providing a clear roadmap to completion.

About the College : Cabrillo College is highly regarded for its success of transfer and career education, and currently serves over 11,400 students each semester. Cabrillo transfers many of its students to three nearby universities – the University of California at Santa Cruz, San Jose State University, and California State University at Monterey Bay. Cabrillo’s career education is closely connected to the nearby agricultural and farming industries as well as the Silicon Valley business environment.

About the Community : Santa Cruz County is situated on the northern coast of beautiful Monterey Bay. The county has four predominant regions: the northern coast that includes the urban areas of Santa Cruz, Soquel, Capitola, and Aptos; the mountainous north that separates Santa Cruz County from Silicon Valley, the San Lorenzo River Valley; and the agricultural south county that includes Watsonville and Corralitos on the way to Monterey, Carmel, and Salinas. With more than 29 miles of beaches, over 14 state parks, 2 colleges, over 70 wineries, hundreds of places to dine, a symphony, an NBA G League team, museums, a Shakespeare company and so much more, there’s something for everyone here.

Faculty at Cabrillo College actively participate in curriculum development, program planning, and serve on participatory governance committees. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its diverse student body and community.

ABOUT THIS OPPORTUNITY: This full-time, tenure track Academic Specialist will enjoy a 185-Day work schedule. The position begins on Monday, August 22, 2022 pending Governing Board ratification. Classes may be in a traditional “in class” setting, online, or hybrid format scheduled over summer and/or winter months, and at various campus locations including days, evenings, and/or weekends.

About the Department : Cabrillo’s Student Health Services Center provides acute care for minor illness and injuries, health screenings, examinations, and routinely performs health pre-requisites for academic programs. In addition, faculty and staff provide wellness and prevention curriculum in the classroom setting and through community health programs. Both mental and physical health counseling and referral services are provided. The Student Health Services Center serves as a resource to the college community in all health-related matters. Clinicians function with an off-site medical doctor under established policies and procedures and supervisory agreements.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES:



Under the direction of the Dean of Student Services, provides leadership and direction for Student Health Services and directs, supervises and evaluates staff relative to areas of assignment

Directs and oversees the clinical practice according to Health Services and College policies and procedures, applicable County, State, and Federal regulations, licenses and standards and provides for the quality of care provided in the student health services program. Assignment may be at various campus locations throughout the county; days, evenings, and/or weekends and includes driving to various clinical locations as necessary

Trains, supervises, and evaluates assigned clinical, academic and classified employees, which includes coordinating the services of independent health care professionals

Maintains a secure, accessible system of confidential medical records in accordance with applicable standards of practice and State and Federal laws utilizing PyraMED

Provides clinical care in the Health Services clinics, including preventive care, health education, and assessment and treatment of common acute illnesses and injuries for various campus locations and populations

Initiates and updates as necessary appropriate contractual agreements necessary for the operation of Student Health Services

Ensures required current licensure for all professional faculty and staff

Conducts periodic needs assessment and participates with members of the college community within the Advisory Committee in planning Student Health Services programs to respond to identified needs; designs and implements new need-based programs, and monitors existing programs for applicability, safety and effectiveness

Ensures an appropriate inventory of medical supplies, equipment, and medications, including appropriate procurement, storage, security, and maintenance of inventory

Establishes, reviews, and appropriately revises administrative, clinical and operational policies, procedures and protocols for Student Health Services

Directs the preparation and management of the Student Health Services budget consistent with College goals, policies and department mission

Serves as liaison with the community, health care professionals and agencies for the purposes of offering services, making effective referrals and coordinating health care resources

Serves as a resource for the college community of health promotion, public health, disease prevention, safety and health advocacy

Chairs and/or serves on committees working on health and safety issues for the college community and other committees as appropriate, including the Safety Committee and the Student Support & Care Team

Works closely with other campus departments in meeting the health needs of the campus community, including such services as mandated immunizations, health status and disability assessment

Coordinates weekly staff meetings to communicate inter-office and campus-wide information and staff enrichment

Provides clinical care in the Health Services Center, providing assessment, diagnosis and treatment of common acute illnesses and injuries to the campus population

Provide first aid to the campus community, and coordinate response to medical emergencies

Oversees and perform basic laboratory screenings and tests (e.g. blood drawing, Tuberculosis (TB) skin testing, pregnancy and strep testing)

Provides crisis intervention, evaluation, and referral to campus and community mental health counselors and other mental health resources

Serve as a health promotion resource for the wider campus community, organizing both outreach and inreach activities that may include health fairs, health education campaigns promoting the “Eight Dimensions of Wellness,” classroom presentations, curriculum development, committee membership, or staff and faculty presentations

Participates with members of the Health Services Center staff and college community in planning student health programs to respond to identified needs, involvement in the implementation of new need-based programs, and monitoring of existing programs for effectiveness, applicability and safety through ongoing quality improvement and program review activities

Serves as a resource for the college community on issues of health promotion, public health, disease prevention, safety, and health advocacy, which may include classroom presentations, curriculum development, committee membership, or staff and faculty presentations

Engages in participatory governance committees, processes, and initiatives such as Guided Pathways, Student Support & Care Team, etc.

Cooperates with and participate as may be required in District investigations and/or student grievance matters of alleged unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Completes required District trainings such as Title IX, Mandated Reporter, EEO/Diversity/Elimination of Bias, Workplace Safety, etc.

Performs related duties as required or assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Required Education from a U.S. Department of Education-recognized accredited organization and licensure qualifications:



Master’s degree in nursing AND a California Public Health Nurse certificate OR

a California Public Health Nurse certificate Bachelor’s degree in nursing AND a California Public Health Nurse certificate AND a master’s degree in health education, sociology, psychology, counseling, health care administration, public health or community health OR

a California Public Health Nurse certificate a master’s degree in health education, sociology, psychology, counseling, health care administration, public health or community health The *Equivalent

*Equivalency Application Form and Process Link

Why would I complete the Equivalency Form when I am already completing an application and have a relevant degree? To determine whether your current education, or exact discipline, and/or experience is “equivalent,” you must submit an Equivalency Form to initiate a review by the Equivalency Committee at Cabrillo College and so that your application can move forward and be considered by the search committee.

Please note the Equivalency Committee will consider only those applicants who formally request equivalency consideration by submitting the Completed Equivalency Form with their application by the closing date stated in the job announcement. Be sure to attach detailed evidence such as unofficial transcripts and/or other certifications that support the equivalency.

Still working on completing your degree? Applicants currently working on the required degree(s) for the position are encouraged to apply with the understanding that they must complete the Equivalency Form and attach supporting documentation with their application.

For additional information, please review our applicant FAQ’s here.

Required Professional Expertise :



Currency and depth of knowledge in the applicable professional field, curriculum development, review and assessment of student learning outcomes

Knowledge and understanding of programs such as Guided Pathways that address commitment to equity-minded and culturally responsive teaching strategies enhancing student success

Work cooperatively and demonstrate sensitivity to the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of students, administrators, faculty, and staff

Effective oral and written communication skills and effective use of technology

Evidence of professional activities and service beyond primary teaching assignments

Required Discipline-Specific Requirements/Licensure :



Graduation from an accredited Nurse Practitioner Program

Possession of a current California Advanced Practice Certificate

Possession of a current California Registered Nurse license

Possession of a valid California Public Health Nurse Certificate

Possession of a valid California driver’s license

Knowledge of current standards of college health practices and available resources in the field

Knowledge of safety issues related to student health services, equipment and facilities

Current CPR or BLS Certification

Required Qualifications/Performance Expectations :



Three (3) years of increasingly responsible leadership experience related to administration of student health services

Recent successful experience as a health care provider in an educational setting, preferably in higher education

Demonstrated progressively responsible and successful experience in health education and health promotion activities

Demonstrated successful experience in the supervision of health care professionals

Knowledge of and commitment to the mission of a comprehensive community college

Knowledge of current standards of college health services practices, applicable County, State, and Federal regulations, and available resources in the field

Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing; ability to communicate effectively with students and staff from a wide variety of cultural and ethnic background

Knowledge of safety issues related to student health services, equipment and facilities

Demonstrated commitment to serving students with diverse backgrounds, interests, goals, and abilities

Successful experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the duties listed above

Desired Qualifications/Performance Expectations :



Experience in an outpatient clinical setting

Successful experience as a health care provider in an educational setting, preferably in higher education

Successful experience in health education and health promotion activities

Bilingual skill in English/Spanish

APPLICATION PROCESS:



Completed application (located here) Resume Answer all Supplemental Questions Attach one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts from all colleges attended displaying any degrees conferred (copies, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense – click here for more information OR

(copies, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense – for more information Copy of lifetime California Community College Instructor credential in subject area, front and back (if applicable) OR

Equivalency Form – Submit this form with supporting materials if you do not possess the minimum qualifications as listed in the job announcement and feel you have the equivalent education and/or experience. Unofficial transcripts must accompany this form. Graduate students currently working on a required degree are encouraged to apply, with the understanding that the degree must be completed and confirmed by July 1, 2022.

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference and cover letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

SELECTION PROCEDURE: Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A teaching demonstration/presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists will be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, as well as by accessing your application profile . Interviews are slated for February/March 2022.

Conditions of Employment : Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes). Please see Cabrillo’s COVID-19 Immunization Protocol here .

EEO STATEMENT: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.