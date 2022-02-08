Executive Assistant

JOB LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 02-24-2022.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Physical Planning, Development & Operations manages and oversees all University activities and services related to real estate, physical and environmental planning, design and construction, engineering, physical plant maintenance and operations, and the associated business services necessary to support these functions. The University’s main campus is spread across more than 2,000 acres and includes over 500 buildings comprising more than 8 million square feet. The department includes an operating budget of over $48 million, manages a capital project portfolio in excess of $350 million, and employs nearly 300 full time staff to carry forth the duties necessary for the campus’ development and operation.

More information can be found here: https://ppc.ucsc.edu/ppdo/index.html

JOB SUMMARY:

The Executive Assistant provides direct administrative support and executive level assistance to the Associate Vice Chancellor for Physical Planning, Development & Operations (AVC-PPDO) and the high-profile functions (real estate, physical planning, design, construction, engineering, maintenance, and operations) overseen by that position. General direction and oversight is provided by the AVC-PPDO and assignments require a high level of independence and initiative in their execution and implementation, and are of a highly confidential and critical nature to support the executive on matters of significance.

The Executive Assistant supports the AVC-PPDO by leading and undertaking assignments associated with executive administrative support, calendar management, travel and meeting coordination, department-level communications and marketing, and coordination of department human resources recruitment, retention, and morale building efforts, as well as other general areas of administrative support. The position also requires the incumbent to work closely with PPDO leadership team members on department reports, on administration and compliance issues, and responds to emerging inquiries and facilitates communication necessary to resolve problems. These duties require a high level of independence and initiative to manage a complex workload with competing, swiftly shifting priorities and possess diplomacy and advanced communications skills necessary to deal effectively with diverse clientele from within the University and from the public sector. To be successful, the incumbent must have the ability to respond flexibly and positively in all circumstances, to cope with ambiguity, and to work effectively under pressure in a dynamic environment with frequent interruptions and deadlines.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information : Salary Range: $70,000 - 85,000/annually. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

No. of Positions : 1

Benefits Level Eligibility : Full benefits

Schedule Information :

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification : This is a Career appointment

Job End Date : None

Work Location : UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation : Non-Represented

Job Code Classification : 007384 EXEC AST 3

Travel : Up to 25% of the time

JOB DUTIES:

85% - Executive Level Support, Assistance & Meetings



Manages the AVC-PPDO’s complex calendar including prioritizing and scheduling appointments. Independently determines the importance of requested meetings and coordinates to accommodate needs so as to ensure use of time is highly efficient.

Prepare detailed daily briefing materials for the AVC prior to meetings, including direct support for campus committee appointments. Provide pertinent facts, data and other background information as necessary for meetings, reports, inquiries, agendas and presentations. Coordinate department meetings and trainings as necessary, including event planning, room reservations, catering, and audio-visual presentation set-up.

Coordinate workflow, communications, processes and procedures for all work done in direct support of the AVC, often of a sensitive or confidential nature, including audit responses, settlement actions, signature items, and emergency situations relating to campus safety and security.

Coordinate with the Vice Chancellor BAS (VC BAS) executive assistant and VC BAS on activities involving the AVC in response to current events.

Coordinates assigned meetings for other PPDO functions based on direction from the AVC-PPDO. This includes supporting complex and/or critical meetings.

Researches, compiles and summarizes issues, policies and topics; provides background information, talking points and briefing materials for the AVC-PPDO. Drafts and prepares responses to issues where requested.

Proactively tracks assignments made to others on the AVC-PDO’s behalf and ensures deadlines are met. Reviews and evaluates incoming correspondence and materials, identifies action items and tracks items from receipt to completion. Independently, or in consultation, directs issues to the appropriate managers for resolution. Advises the AVC-PPDO on the status of action items.

Exercises independent judgment in bringing information and issues relating to the affairs of the department to the attention of the AVC-PPDO, including political or time sensitive issues as they occur, current status, actions taken, and when appropriate, anticipates the need to provide background or policy-related information.

Manage the AVC-PPDO’s general communications, interacting directly on behalf of the AVC-PPDO with the offices of the Chancellor, Vice Chancellors, Deans, faculty, students, donors, external agencies, and the public.

Independently analyzes information requests and initiates a wide variety of correspondence and reports for signature/approval on behalf of the AVC-PPDO.

Participates in the development and implementation of efficient and effective systems for managing information, projects and communications to ensure accurate and timely responses.

Makes high level contacts of a sensitive and/or confidential nature, internally and externally, which require discretion and diplomacy. Prepares confidential reports as requested.

Arranges travel plans for the AVC-PPDO; prepares travel advances/reimbursements and reconcile expenditures with advances.

10% - General Administrative Support



Serves as general reception and greeter for visitors to the AVC-PPDO’s office or for others seeking out individuals who work within PPDO.

Maintains the PPDO business continuity plan ensuring others provide information as necessary to update such. Advises the AVC-PPDO of necessary revisions or structural changes which should be considered.

Assist AVC-PPDO with implementation of employee morale programs and initiatives to increase connectivity, teamwork, understanding, and shared experiences between PPDO units.



5% - Other Duties as Assigned



Other duties or projects assigned the AVC-PPDO

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bachelor’s degree in related area and / or equivalent experience / training.

Excellent business writing skills to manage correspondence, draft concise reports, develop protocols and procedures, and develop communication tools/templates for use by others. To include the correct application of grammar, composition, spelling, and punctuation and ability to use Microsoft Word and Google Docs at an advanced level.

Thoroughly developed executive-level administrative support skills including scheduling and coordinating a complex schedule and designated meetings.

Strong administrative and analytical skills with the ability to analyze complex information, problems, and processes in an objective manner in order to formulate conclusions that provide a sound basis for establishing priorities, selecting appropriate courses of action and making recommendations.

Excellent organizational skills sufficient to handle multiple projects and assignments with the ability to take initiative and independently prioritize, plan, organize, coordinate and perform work in various situations where numerous, competing demands are involved while maintaining a strong commitment to quality standards. Demonstrated ability to prioritize assignments and independently organize work, demonstrated initiative and follow through to meet deadlines with minimal or no direction with high degree of individual initiative and problem-solving abilities.

Knowledge of human resources including organizational development, recruitment, retention, and morale-building efforts. To include ability to develop specialized programs, protocols, and procedures as well as interpret policies and apply them to situations that arise.

Ability to effectively interpret, organize and present information, ideas and concepts in written or presentation format and use consultative, collaborative and facilitation skills to obtain decisions required to move forward toward implementation. To include the ability to accurately gather data and compile written reports.

Ability to effectively analyze information, problems, situations, practices and procedures in order to identify relevant concerns, patterns, tendencies and relationships and then formulate logical and objective conclusions, alternative solutions, and recommendations for improvement or resolution.

Developed communication and marketing skills to promote the department including the development and maintenance of websites/webpages and social media platforms.

Excellent spreadsheet skills to manage financial worksheets as well as information logs. Ability to use Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets at an intermediate level.

Advanced customer service skills and ability to effectively communicate as necessary to resolve issues in a manner resulting in customer satisfaction and understanding.

Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality, recognize information of a critical nature or matters of significance, and utilize a high level of discretion when handling such situations.

Well developed political acumen and sensitivities to the differing perspectives and political circumstances within all levels of PPDO and the University as well as external constituencies. Ability to communicate effectively, verbally or in writing, and work harmoniously with a diverse group of individuals directly or indirectly involved with projects and/or assignments. Work often involves front line contacts with a variety of individuals requiring active problem solving and effective interpersonal skills.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other departments and individuals within the University as well as serve as a liaison to the campus, outside agencies, and community, where designated.

Ability to initiate, establish, and foster teamwork by maintaining a positive, cooperative, productive work atmosphere while establishing effective working relationships within a diverse population and with those from various cultural backgrounds.

Ability to operationalize sustainability concepts (economic justice, social justice, environmental justice) into all aspects of performing job duties.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Experience working in an institution of higher education.

Experience as an executive assistant to a high level executive within a medium to large, complex organization.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work long periods of time at a computer with or without accommodation.

The ability to move materials weighing up to 20 lbs. with or without accommodation.

Ability to work occasional evenings and weekends.

Ability to travel as required to conduct University business.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening here. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.