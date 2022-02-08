REPORTS TO: Communications & Marketing Senior Director

JOB SUMMARY: The Marketing Director (Annual Fund Focus) is responsible for developing and managing the strategic annual fundraising program in addition to internal and external marketing project management as assigned. The Marketing Director serves a key staff role on the Development team, provides supervision of volunteers when needed, and participates on committees and work teams for special events.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Meets Annual Fund Targets :



Responsible for overall project management of annual fund program; including setting goal, developing contact strategies, objectives, and budgets to achieve the strategic goals and annual funding priorities of the food bank.

Perform ongoing analysis to benchmark overall growth and performance of the Annual Fund.

Maintain and manage a solicitation portfolio of annual giving donors and prospects giving in the $1 - $999 range for purposes of cultivation, solicitations, and stewardship.

Create annual marketing plans to acquire and upgrade donors through various channels including social media and website messaging.

Internal and External Marketing Project Management :

Support internal departments with branded, cohesive campaign collateral and strategies.

Oversee a full calendar of direct mailings:

Manage Second Harvest’s direct mail campaign to donors and sponsors. Work with staff, vendors, agencies, freelancers, and other external suppliers/contactors to develop and execute all direct solicitation marketing campaigns. Review all upcoming campaigns with the Finance Team to ensure that donations will be correctly coded and back-end servicing for the donor is accurate and recognition activities are executed.



Create marketing materials, ensuring all design materials are consistent with Food Bank branding guidelines. Responsible for proper use of the Food Bank’s branding assets

Work with internal/external designers to generate key marketing collateral including advertisements, banners, brochures, flyers, displays, presentations, social media posts, and web imagery.

Curate and develop content for use in online or video publications.

Help maintain content for Second Harvest’s website. Update the site and troubleshoot technical issues. Work with web host vendor to ensure security and ease of use.

Manage communications through email (Mailchimp) and social media platforms.

Reporting :

Prepare reports and materials according to established deadlines for reporting to the Board of Trustees, the Annual Plan, Feeding America, and other reporting as needed.

Create individual campaign reports, contact reports and revenue/expense reports monthly and as requested.

Log contact reports to the CRM and other databases as necessary.

Other :

Participate in Development activities including fundraisers and third-party events.

Attend public functions, as required.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work to be performed and are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities and duties.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Education, Training & Experience :

At least five years of experience in fundraising, sales, or marketing as well as strong experience producing visually stunning designs. A BA/BS degree in marketing, or related field; OR equivalent experience. Successful candidates for this position will have a strong portfolio of successful marketing campaigns.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities :



Self-managing: most of the work is self-initiated and the decisions made are critical to strategic success and impact achievement of organizational objectives and financial performance.

Strong sensibilities and understanding of typography, layout, color theory, command of design principles, and printing process.

Videography and video editing experience, Wordpress management a plus.

Excellent writing skills; including spelling, punctuation, and formatting.

Accomplished user of Microsoft Office applications (e.g., MS Excel, MS Word, and Outlook). MS Teams experience a plus.

Adept at facilitating conversations, navigating conflict, and building consensus towards solutions.

Communicates effectively and respectfully with people from different racial, ethnic, and cultural groups and/or different backgrounds and lifestyles; demonstrate a knowledge of and sensitivity to their needs.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:



Must have access to a motor vehicle, as well as valid auto insurance coverage, for occasional driving on the job.

Must have valid California Driver’s License and a satisfactory driving record, as documented by a current MVR (will be obtained by the Food Bank’s insurance carrier).

It is the responsibility of all SHFB personnel to participate in our Food Safety/Food Defense programs.

In instances of a federal, state or locally declared emergency, Second Harvest is typically considered an essential service and emergency responder; all its employees may be called in to perform regular or emergent duties.



COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Effective November 15th, 2021: all Second Harvest employees are required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a negative COVID-19 test result weekly. Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County is adopting this policy to safeguard the health of our employees and their families, our participants, volunteers, visitors, and the community at large from COVID-19.

BENEFITS: For the employee: free dental and vision insurance (shared cost for dependents). Free life, long-term care, long-term disability, and AD&D insurances. Shared cost medical insurance: Kaiser and Blue Shield. Eligibility begins on the first day of month following 30 days of employment (i.e., if you are hired June 20th, you are eligible starting August 1st). This benefit package is valued at an average of over ten thousand dollars a year.



First year : 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 10 holidays.

: 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 10 holidays. 403(b) Retirement Plan : Second Harvest matches employee contributions up to an annual cap.

: Second Harvest matches employee contributions up to an annual cap. Employee Assistance Program

JOB DETAILS: This is a full-time, regular, exempt position with a competitive annual salary, DOE. Occasional weekend and evening work may be required.

HOW TO APPLY:

If interested, please submit an application and resume here.

