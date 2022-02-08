JOB TYPE: Full-time

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

DEPARTMENT: Fleet Maintenance

SALARY: Hourly, $24.66 - $31.47

APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES: February 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB DESCRIPTION: Under general supervision, a Mechanic I performs a limited range of semi-skilled maintenance duties related to the repair and maintenance of Santa Cruz METRO buses, vehicles, and other equipment while learning to perform the full scope of journey-level work; provides technical direction and assistance to lower level staff and performs related work as required.

CHARACTERISTICS & EXAMPLE OF DUTIES: The duties listed below represent the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them if the work is related or a logical assignment to this class.



Performs a limited range of semi-skilled tasks in the mechanical maintenance, repair, and modification of buses, automobiles, and trucks and other Santa Cruz METRO vehicles and equipment and provides assistance to higher level Mechanics.

Removes and replaces seats and glass for doors and windows.

Removes, installs, and repairs electronic fare boxes, exterior advertising signs, and bike racks.

Inspects, adjusts and repairs and/or replaces brakes; removes and installs tires.

Performs safety and preventative maintenance inspections as required.

Lubricates chassis, changes transmission and engine fluids and filters; inspects, removes, and replaces hoses and belts, bulbs and wiper blades.

Learns to inspect equipment for needed repairs and to identify the parts, materials and time needed to conduct needed maintenance or repairs.

Assists higher level mechanics with repairing and adjusting compressed natural gas (CNG), diesel and gasoline engines, transmissions, and other vehicle systems and components; assists with maintaining, diagnosing, inspecting, and repairing CNG and diesel supply tanks, fuel delivery systems and related components.

Learns to inspect, diagnose and repair vehicle electrical systems.

Learns to inspect, reline and adjust brakes; remove and install tires; perform wheel alignments, and perform other vehicle maintenance tasks.

May assist with emergency repair road calls.

Learns to recognize potential safety hazards and make appropriate recommendations to higher-level staff.

Fuels Santa Cruz METRO equipment including gasoline, diesel, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

Maintains Santa Cruz METRO property, tools, and equipment used in vehicle maintenance.

Maintains a clean work area.

Maintains accurate written and electronic records, logs and work orders.

Performs data entry to update and maintain information in digital files; may maintain spreadsheets and other documents to track information.

Operates standard office equipment; utilizes computer software in performing job tasks.

Drives a Santa Cruz METRO vehicle to perform assignments.

Performs related work as required

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & OTHER CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: Any combination of experience and education that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Education, Training and Experience :

- One (1) year of progressively responsible experience performing heavy-duty mechanic work. OR

- Two (2) years of progressively responsible experience performing light-duty automotive repair work. OR

- Graduation from a certified maintenance training program (or program meeting Santa Cruz METRO standards) AND six (6) months of experience performing mechanic work.

Licenses and Certificates : A valid California Driver’s License will be required at the time of appointment and throughout employment. Must be able to obtain and maintain a current, valid California Class “B” Driver’s License with “P” Passenger endorsement.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS:

Special Requirements :



Must possess tools (up to ¾ inch drive) necessary to perform the duties of the position and a rollaway toolbox.

Driving record will be reviewed as part of the application process.

Employment Standards :

Knowledge of:



Basic principles, practices, methods, equipment, materials, tools and procedures used in the maintenance, service, and repair of automotive and heavy-duty engine operation.

Safe mechanical work practices.

Basic vehicle and equipment overhaul and repair procedures.

Engine tune-up procedures.

Basic electrical and hydraulic systems.

Proper use of hand, electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic tools and diagnostic equipment.

Welding and oxygen-acetylene equipment used in the routine repair, maintenance, and service of vehicles.

Standard electronic diagnostic equipment.

Basic air brake systems.

Methods of maintaining information in digital or hard copy files.

Methods of prioritizing, planning and organizing work.

Time management techniques.

Customer service techniques.

Basic mathematics including percentages and basic statistics.

The effective use of modern office equipment, personal computers, and applicable standard business software.

Ability to:



Perform routine, semi-skilled duties related to the maintenance, repair, and alteration of fleet vehicles and equipment.

Understand and follow oral and written instructions.

Read and interpret technical manuals and schematics.

Learn to diagnose and troubleshoot equipment problems.

Operate welding equipment, brake drum lathes, drill presses, diagnostic equipment and other tools and equipment used in the repair, maintenance, and service of vehicles.

Use manual and power tools and equipment safely.

Learn to estimate costs and determines the materials and equipment needed to make vehicle and equipment repairs.

Handle hazardous items and materials safely.

Apply safe work practices and procedures around extremely high pressure and flammable CNG fuel.

Make quick decisions in an emergency.

Maintain records and control systems with accuracy and attention to detail.

Input data into a database.

Adhere to established work schedules and timelines.

Use good judgment and discretion when performing assignments.

Effectively balance multiple assignments simultaneously.

Utilize standard office equipment and computer software and learn to use specialized Santa Cruz METRO software if assigned.

Communicate clearly and effectively in both oral and written form.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships within the department and with other divisions, departments, agencies, suppliers, vendors, and the public.

PHYSICAL & MENTAL DEMANDS: The physical and mental demands described here are representative of those that must be met by employees to successfully perform the essential functions of this class. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands : While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, walk and stand; reach, twist, turn, kneel, bend squat and stoop; talk and hear; use hands to grasp, manipulate, handle, feel or operate objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; and perform repetitive movements of hands or wrists. The employee is regularly required to bend and twist at the neck, reach with hands and arms. Occasional overhead reaching and lifting up to 80 pounds aided is required. Specific visual abilities required for this job include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

Mental Demands : While performing the duties of this job, an employee uses written and oral communication skills; reads and interprets data, information and documents; analyzes and solves problems; uses math and mathematical reasoning; performs highly detailed work; deals with multiple concurrent tasks; and interacts with others encountered in the course of work.

Work Environment : The employee works in a shop or outdoor environment where the noise level is usually noisy. The employee may be exposed to inclement weather, fumes, dust, grease, air contaminants, and hazardous materials and chemicals during the course of work. May work out in the field when needed.

OTHER CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Must pass requisite a background check.

Must be able to respond to emergency situations seven days per week, 24 hours per day.

Must be able to work a variety of shifts, which may include weekdays or weekends; and day, swing and/or graveyard shifts.

This position is considered a safety sensitive position and requires participation in Santa Cruz METRO’s drug and alcohol testing program.

This position requires the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) based on the tasks assigned; safety shoes are required at all times.

May occasionally work extended hours or hours outside of regular schedule.

All new Santa Cruz METRO employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

HOW TO APPLY:

If interested, please submit an application online here.