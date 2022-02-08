Snap Hand (Counter & Kitchen)

Are you passionate about local sourcing, sustainability, and new school tacos?

If so, you may be the perfect fit for our team of Snap Hands-- Oh SNAP!

ABOUT US:

Snap Taco is our festive taco spot located in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz, bringing quick and tasty eats and drinks to the people. We’re inspired by flavors found on planet earth, turning fresh, local and sustainable ingredients into new school and old school tacos. Great for a quick bite, a gathering with friends or the whole family. We operate a full bar program with clever cocktails and other inventive beverages for all ages. We aim to be fast, but we are not fast food. We’re focused on making the experience fun and welcoming for everyone. Our mantra: Eat tacos, be happy.

JOB SUMMARY:

Snap Hands are responsible for the daily operations of Snap Taco. The Snap Hand is friendly, welcoming and energetic. A Snap Hand develops an intimate knowledge of our business practices, recipes, sourcing selections and seasonal ingredients; ensures that all recipes, food preparations, and presentations uphold our commitment to quality and timeliness. Maintains a safe, orderly and sanitized workspace at all times. Uses proper food-handling techniques to guarantee an excellent customer experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Demonstrated ability to work well under pressure, multi-task, and succeed in a fast paced environmenT

Desire to work as part of a team

Ability to communicate effectively about locally sourced foods, beer and wine

Ability to execute the highest quality service and customer experience

Ability to learn and execute preparation of food items

Flexible, and able to work nights, weekends and holidays

BENEFITS:

Competitive Compensation

Job Rotation

Constant Opportunities for Advancement

Company Outings and Gatherings

Discounts at Select Local Businesses

CalSavers Retirement Savings Program

Medical Benefits For Full Time Employees

Shift Meals

Tips

Part-time

COMPENSATION: Starting wage - $14.00/hour, plus tips

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online here or email your resume to jobs@theglassjar.com.

Snap Taco currently requires all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and requires boosters for those who are eligible and overdue. Federal law allows for medical and/or religious exemptions under a limited set of circumstances.

Snap Taco is part of The Glass Jar, Inc., a farm-to-table restaurant group locally owned and operated in Santa Cruz, CA. The Glass Jar, Inc. manages and operates The Penny Ice Creamery, The Picnic Basket, Snap Taco, and various community events.

At Snap Taco we are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, national origin, age, physical and mental disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information (including characteristics and testing), military and veteran status, and any other characteristic protected by applicable law. Snap Taco believes that diversity and inclusion among our teammates is critical to our success as a company, and we seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.