Sustainability and Equity Special Projects Manager

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

Advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism work in sustainability is integral to being part of the Sustainability Office staff team at UC Santa Cruz. Please submit a one-page statement detailing your contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion with your application.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: The Sustainability Office, housed within the division of Business and Administrative Services (BAS), has broad responsibility for coordination of campus-wide sustainability initiatives. This includes strategic planning, monitoring, communication and support of programs and projects to meet the goals and objectives of the Campus Sustainability Plan and the systemwide University of California (UC) Sustainable Practices Policy, as well as state regulations and other commitments.

In addition to operationally-focused sustainability efforts in carbon neutrality, zero waste, water conservation, and more, the Sustainability Office works to advance diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice within environmental sustainability, with a central focus on advancing multi-culturally relevant and equitable approaches to caring for the environment. The Sustainability Office critically evaluates its own communications, approaches and priorities in order to reduce bias and center the voices of UCSC’s increasingly diverse campus community.

Mission and Goals: The Sustainability Office fosters a culture of sustainability at UCSC by actively engaging students, staff, faculty, and community members through education, leadership development, institutional change and behavioral transformation.

Institutionalize sustainability. Work proactively to integrate sustainability into the core responsibilities and daily activities of faculty, students, and staff. Improve environmental performance through the Campus Sustainability Plan. The Sustainability Office facilitates and manages UCSC’s Campus Sustainability Plan and supports the campus to refine, track, and implement goals and benchmarks. Create centralized communication and promote successes. Create a central space for coordination of campus sustainability activities, educational initiatives, noteworthy campus achievements, reporting and national rankings. Promote a culture of inclusive sustainability. Work to advance different cultural definitions of how to care for environmental spaces and human communities, and promote multi-cultural inclusion in sustainability initiatives across campus. Integrate sustainability into the classroom. Build bridges between operations, teaching and research to establish UCSC as a living, learning laboratory in which students can learn and apply sustainability principles and techniques.

More information can be found here: https://sustainability.ucsc.edu/

Applies professional concepts and skills to support diverse, inclusive, equitable and multi-culturally relevant approaches to the planning, programs, educational efforts and operations of sustainability at UCSC.

The Sustainability and Equity Special Projects Manager plays a central role in supporting existing programs, as well as advancing further innovation in diversity, inclusion and equity efforts for co-curricular education and research in sustainability and environmental operations at UCSC. The position supports existing Sustainability Office co-curricular educational opportunities for faculty and staff adult learners through the employee Sustainability Certificate Program and professional development training with the Sustainability Office staff team. The position collaborates closely with partners across the UC system to assess, evaluate and incorporate opportunities for equitable and inclusive sustainability approaches within the UC Sustainable Practices Policy. The position also works closely with students through initiatives including but not limited to the People of Color Sustainability Collective, Sustainability and Environmental Justice Ambassadors, and the annual Inter-Organizational Sustainability and Social Justice Retreat. Student engagement through effective social media, marketing and outreach are also key components of the Sustainability and Equity Special Projects Manager role.

Salary Information : Salary Range: $66,300 - $79,750/annually . Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

No. of Positions : 1

Benefits Level Eligibility : Full benefits

Schedule Information :

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification : This is a Career appointment

Job End Date : None

Work Location : UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation : Non-Represented

Job Code Classification : 005659 SUSTAIN OFCR 3

Travel : Never or Rarely

30% SUSTAINABILITY AND EQUITY PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT, COORDINATION AND COLLABORATION :



Identifies opportunities for innovation and increased educational efforts to support diversity, social justice, equity, inclusion and multi-culturally relevant approaches within sustainability programs and operations.

Responds to campus and community requests for information, data, committee representation, guest lectures and educational presentations/workshops as appropriate.

Manages communication, outreach, and website content for relevant programs.

Engages with students collaboratively on various projects to support student leadership and initiative in sustainability on campus.

Serves as primary liaison to the People of Color Sustainability Collective (PoCSC), including supporting faculty-led academic research efforts and student programming efforts.

Develops strong working relationships to support ongoing partnerships and effective co-programming with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI), Ethnic Resource Centers (ERCs), College 9 and John R. Lewis College, Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES), and others as appropriate.

25% STUDENT SUPERVISION AND EVENT COORDINATION :



Directly supervises 6-8 student employees and interns working on a variety of programs and initiatives including social justice and equity, multicultural inclusive sustainability, employee sustainability education, academic research, and more.

In collaboration with the Sustainability Office staff team, coordinates annual student team development, orientation and training efforts.

Prioritizes ongoing feedback, learning and professional skills development for student employees and interns.

Oversees modest programming budget for student employees.

In partnership with the Sustainability Office Manager and Events Coordinator: oversees program and thematic development, student planning committee and logistics for the annual Sustainability and Social Justice Inter-Organizational Retreat.

Supports and co-organizes one-off events related to inclusive sustainability, diversity, equity and social justice for the campus community as needed.

20% POLICY IMPLEMENTATION, PLANNING AND REPORTING :



Collaborates closely with partners across the UC system to assess, evaluate and incorporate opportunities for socially just and equitable sustainability approaches within the UC Sustainable Practices Policy.

Supports implementation and annual reporting efforts for the UC systemwide Sustainable Practices Policy on a variety of relevant topics as appropriate.

In conjunction with the Sustainability Office staff team, supports periodic planning efforts and ongoing implementation of annual priorities identified through the UCSC Campus Sustainability Plan.

Periodically provides accountability reporting to assess environmental impacts, cost-effectiveness and progress toward goals for various operational, educational, diversity and social equity topics for AASHE-STARS.

15% COMMUNICATIONS, OUTREACH AND SOCIAL MEDIA



Coordinates effective social media strategy, communications and outreach for the Sustainability Office to engage students via relevant platforms and websites, with an emphasis on centering environmental justice, equity and multi-culturally-relevant content.

Facilitates translation of key communications and documents into relevant languages in order to increase effective engagement with the campus and regional multilingual community.

10% GENERAL CAMPUS SUSTAINABILITY SUPPORT AND MISCELLANEOUS DUTIES AS ASSIGNED



Supports one-time special projects as identified by the Sustainability Director to support relevant priorities.

Responds with flexibility to shifting priorities at the campus and UC system wide level.

Works collaboratively as a member of the Sustainability Office staff and student team.

Represents the Sustainability Office at relevant campus and community events as needed.

Supports relevant sustainability marketing campaigns and communication strategies.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bachelor’s degree and / or equivalent experience / training in environmental science, management, or policy; architecture; engineering; or public health

General knowledge in the area of environmental sustainability.

Demonstrated knowledge in the area of social equity, social justice, diversity, and inclusion.

Skill in promoting, planning and implementing multi-culturally relevant and inclusive sustainability focused practices.

Ability to build collaborative relationships and inter-departmental partnerships within a team environment.

Strong verbal communication skills.

Strong written communication skills.

Strong interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to develop relevant educational materials and breakdown technical concepts to make effective presentations to small and large groups.

Supervisory skills to hire, train, assign work, motivate and manage performance to ensure an engaged and effective team of student interns.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Master’s degree preferred.

Proficient Spanish writing, reading and speaking skills.

Minimum 2 years of relevant professional work experience.

Experience implementing sustainability policies and practices within a university setting.

Knowledge of and experience with effective educational techniques and learning tools for adult learners.

Experience collaborating with faculty and/or graduate students on academic research.

Experience working with traditional college-aged students.

LEED Accredited Professional

ISSP Certified Sustainability Professional

