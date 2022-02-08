Youth Programs Educator

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

For full consideration, applicants are asked to provide a response to the following questions during the application process. Please be sure to copy and paste the following 3 questions to a separate document for easy reference when applying to this job.

Supplemental Screening Question #1: This position requires the ability to develop, coordinate, and serve as lead instructor for Ocean Explorers marine science day camps for youth ages 7-14. Please describe your relevant experience and abilities to lead outdoor marine science activities.

Supplemental Screening Question #2: This position requires a strong marine science background and a demonstrated ability to develop and present programs for K-14 students and teachers. Please describe your knowledge and experience in this area.

Supplemental Screening Question #3: This position requires the ability to train, mentor, motivate, and coordinate the daily work of volunteers of all ages, from college-age through seniors. What skills and abilities would you bring to this position?

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to Policy.

The IRD for this job is: 02-15-2022.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: The Seymour Marine Discovery Center (SMDC), founded in 2000, serves as the outreach and public education component of the Institute of Marine Sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz. The SMDC educates people of all ages about marine science research and ocean conservation. The Center consists of a 17,500-square-foot facility with additional outdoor features on a cliff above the Pacific Ocean located on the UC Santa Cruz Coastal Science Campus. More information can be found at https://seymourcenter.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY:

Prepares and presents educational programs independently or as part of a team, including material organization, setup and general administration. Contributes to program development and evaluation as part of a team or under guidance of higher level museum educators. Mentors other educators and volunteers.

Under the general supervision of the Youth Programs Manager, the Youth Programs Educator serves as a lead instructor for K-12 school programs at UCSC’s Seymour Marine Discovery Center. During the summer, the Youth Programs Educator develops programming and serves as lead instructor and coordinator for the Ocean Explorers marine science programs for children ages 7-14. The Youth Programs Educator responds to education program inquiries from the public, as well as plans, organizes, and manages details associated with education program development, coordination, budget development, scheduling, and registration. The Youth Programs Educator assists the Youth Programs Manager in all aspects of youth program development, coordination, and implementation. In addition, the Youth Programs Educator supervises teams of school volunteers throughout the year, and visitor programs volunteers working at the Seymour Center as needed.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information : Salary Range: $22.27 - $26.34/hour (46,500 to $55,000/year). Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

No. of Positions : 1

Benefits Level Eligibility : Full benefits

Schedule Information :

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Varies quarterly- Tuesday-Saturday; or Monday-Friday, some Sundays

Shift Includes: Day, Evenings, Weekend

Employee Classification : This is a Career appointment

Job End Date : None

Work Location : UC Santa Cruz Main Campus - Long Marine Lab / Seymour Center

Union Representation : Non-Represented

Job Code Classification : 004158 (MUSEUM EDUCATOR 2)

Travel : Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

50%: K-12 School Youth Programs :



Serves as lead instructor for K-12 school programs and drop-in programs on a daily basis.

Supervises and assists with training, scheduling, management, and evaluation of team of 35 school programs volunteers. Training is approximately 40 hours in which volunteers learn youth-oriented interpretive techniques for leading classroom lab activities and outdoor site tours of Long Marine Lab for school groups.

Assists with development and improvement of school programs curriculum, operations, and associated training materials for volunteers.

Tracks school programs expenses and income for budget analysis.

Assists with grant proposals as needed.

Responds to school program inquiries by phone, e-mail, FAX, and by mail.

Manages school program registration processes, which includes booking and scheduling school group visits (over 200 per year), handling money collection, sending confirmation packets, etc.

Develops and maintains educational props used in K-12 school programs.

Prepares and cleans-up materials needed for daily school programs.

Assists Youth Programs Manager with development, coordination, marketing, and implementation of youth and teacher programs (K-12 School Programs, Educator Professional Development and resources, and Youth Programs, etc.).

35%: Summer Marine Science Education Program Manager and Lead Instructor



Manages all facets of the Seymour Center’s summer Ocean Explorers marine science education programs for children ages 7-14. Ocean Explorers occurs during spring break and throughout the summer. Approximately ten week-long sessions are offered. As the Ocean Explorers lead instructor, the Youth Programs Educator implements approximately five different thematic programs each year.

Develops, evaluates, and improves curriculum of week-long marine science programs.

Coordinates all logistics, and details of summer science programs, utilizing scientific research teams, vendors, and field sites along the central coast.

Provides instruction and interpretation for youth at Long Marine Lab and field sites throughout the Monterey Bay.

Develops, tracks, and manages budget for Ocean Explorers.

Arranges and administers scholarships for low income and underrepresented students.

Responds to Ocean Explorers program inquiries by phone and e-mail.

Coordinates, manages, and improves registration process (marketing, website updates, payment, insurance waivers, etc.) and all administrative work associated with the Ocean Explorers program.

Assures safety of all summer camp participants (both students and volunteers) while at the lab and occasionally at remote and potentially hazardous field sites.

Supervises, trains, and schedules team of 15 volunteers to work with the Ocean Explorers program.

Trains and manages student assistant instructor. Designates workload and job responsibilities. Assists with recruitment and hiring.

Drives participating children in a 12-passenger van to field sites incorporated into the Ocean Explorers program. Coordinates van reservations through UCSC fleet services. Coordinates shuttle bus driver training with Risk Management and Fleet Services offices.

10% Visitor Programs :



Serves as supervising floor manager for Seymour Center volunteers on Saturdays, as needed. Coordinates with volunteers and admissions desk staff to assure educational programs function smoothly.

Supervises and provides ongoing training and support for teams of Saturday volunteers, as needed.

Implements programs developed and designed in conjunction with the Volunteer Services and Exhibit Hall Manager. Programs may include wet labs, dry labs, deck programs, auditorium programs, tours, etc.

Provides the general public with an engaging and educational experience.

5%: Special Projects and Events



Assists with all Seymour Center events, programs, tours, outreach, special projects, and daily operations as needed.

Assists with special fundraising events and programs outside of youth and visitor programming realms as needed.

Attends and participates in appreciation and recognition events/activities for all Seymour Center volunteers.

Attends and reports at staff meetings.

Writes updates and applies them to web pages and social media.

Drives a university vehicle to pick up or deliver office/exhibit/program supplies, attend meetings, etc.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



BS or BA in marine biology, environmental studies, science education, or other comparable fields and/or equivalent experience/training.

Continuing education in related field.

Demonstrated experience developing, coordinating, and implementing education programs.

Creativity, enthusiasm, and exemplary teaching skills to engage school children in science-related activities.

Excellent group presentation skills and group management skills both in classroom and outdoor settings.

Ability to manage and train diverse groups of people.

Ability to supervise volunteer staff and student assistants, including directing and organizing work assignments.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively interact with diverse groups of people of all ages.

Writing skills sufficient to compose and edit a variety of documents using correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation, with the ability to pay close attention to detail and proofread work carefully.

Ability to work effectively as a member of a team and establish and maintain cooperative working relationships.

Excellent organizational skills with ability to organize tasks and meet deadlines, and to produce accurate work.

Solid working knowledge of local marine flora and fauna.

Ability to lead groups of children on daily hikes (up to five miles each day) for tide pool explorations, mudflat explorations, camping, and kayaking trips.

Experience with or knowledge of budget, travel, accounting and purchasing procedures. Math skills sufficient to calculate and monitor payments accurately. Knowledge of basic accounting principles and procedures sufficient to manage budgets.

Extremely comfortable in and around the ocean with groups of children; excellent safety record required.

Flexibility to work effectively in a changing environment.

Ability to work independently on own initiative.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Excellent customer service skills, including professional and courteous phone demeanor.

Experience using Google apps (Docs, Sheets, Forms, Slides, etc) Adobe apps (Acrobat,Photoshop, Illustrator, etc) Microsoft apps (Word, Excel, etc) database programs (Filemaker Pro), and email.

Bilingual written and verbal skills (English/Spanish).

Experience with or knowledge of grant writing.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid Class B license to drive in the State of California or have the ability to obtain one, and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

Must possess First Aid and CPR certifications (for adults, children, and infants) or have the ability to obtain one.

Must possess Lifeguard certification or have the ability to obtain one.

Ability to walk/hike on uneven surfaces for up to five miles with or without accommodation.

Ability to lift 40 pounds with or without accommodation.

Ability to work one or more weekend days and occasional evenings, or holidays, as needed.

Will be required to wear a Seymour Center uniform.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening here. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

