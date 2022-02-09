LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

JOB TYPE: Regular Full-Time

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Branch Supervisor supervises the branch staff in the absence of the Service Manager to ensure superior member service, operational integrity, efficient processing of all types of transactions, branch security, appropriate levels of risk management, and loss prevention. Supports and reinforces Credit Union sales initiatives. Provides a variety of member services, and makes appropriate sales referrals.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned:

In the absence of the Service Manager, conducts staff meetings, acts as supervisor and directly oversees teller and greeter service delivery channels. Assists and confers with the Service Manager regarding staffing and workflow, hiring, scheduling, cross training, performance coaching and staff development. Recommends streamlining and workflow improvements. Promotes member use of Electronic Services. Promotes teamwork among staff to ensure work is performed in a collaborative manner and standards for excellent member service are achieved. Responds appropriately to member concerns. Secures and controls cash, negotiable items, passwords and keys. Maintains the privacy of member information and security of all records. Responsible for branch cash ordering and maintaining cash limits. Adhere to all Instant Issue policies and procedures pertaining to closure, reissue, spoiling, and issuance of debit cards. Understand and follow opening day and end of day process requirements. Refers and sells all products distributed through the branch channel, including but not limited to consumer loans, mortgage loans, depository products, and non-insured investments. Assists the Service Manager with the regular review, evaluation and documentation of staff performance, noting progress towards stated objectives and goals. Serves as a role model for the desired leadership behaviors that support a successful sales and service culture. In conjunction with the Service Manager, ensures that physical maintenance and the overall appearance of the branch is maintained, and that emergency, safety and disaster preparedness and recovery procedures are enforced. Helps to ensure that all equipment, including but not limited to ATMs, PCs, and Internet Cafes are operational on a 24/7 basis. Secures and properly controls documents, keys, passwords and security codes. Reviews daily, monthly reports/audits and takes appropriate action.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:

In the absence of the Service Manager, directly supervises branch staff. The Member Services Supervisor carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws. Promotes and maintains a positive image of the Credit Union at all times to personnel, members, vendors and the community.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Must be flexible with work schedule as work assignments may be in any BFCU branch location.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

High School Diploma or equivalent is required.

Must consistently meet or exceed Mystery Shop scores and achieve or surpass monthly referral goals.

Proficient with the Credit Union’s technology systems such as Outlook, the Intranet, ADP, DNA, Image Scanning System, Instant Issue, Meridian Link, Cash Ordering System and the Learning Management System.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively before groups, members and employees.

MATHEMATICAL & TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs, as well as analyze data.

Ability to use a PC and learn specific computer applications as applicable.

PHYSICAL SKILLS:

Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment, such as copy machine and telephone.

The employee frequently is required to stand, walk, sit, and reach with hands and arms.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.

Corrected vision within normal range.

CERTIFICATES AND LICENSES:

Valid California driver’s license and insurance.

Notary Public.

