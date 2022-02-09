LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

The Digital Experience and Website Management role manages the planning, design, development, implementation, maintenance, content management, performance, and accessibility of the credit union’s website and third-party application systems to ensure a high-quality user experience and consistency with brand and culture. These systems include the website content management system, website analytics, tools for search engine marketing and search engine optimization, hosting solutions, AI/chat bots, and solutions as assigned. This role supports the digital experience for online banking, mobile banking, and online application systems, and other solutions to ensure consistency with branding elements and user experience. The Digital Experience and Website Management role has a working knowledge of all platforms, performs daily administration, and can answer detailed technical questions regarding how all integrated the platforms work. The Digital Experience & Website Management role helps assess emerging trends in websites and the digital delivery of services to members, and evaluates/recommends when to add or sunset use of systems. This position works collaboratively with the full marketing team, all business partners and stakeholders to achieve credit union goals and objectives. Finally, this role implements new systems, updates current systems, and is responsible for quality control of the website, content management, website analytics, and other digital systems to ensure consistency to continually elevate our member’s digital experience.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned:

Strategy & Planning

1. Prepare a long-term plan for website development and presence, including standards and guidelines for content, based on business goals, branding guidelines, and input from stakeholders in partnership with the VP, Marketing and Development.

2. Manage website content development practices by collaborating with internal departments and content contributors to ensure information about the credit union is current, relevant, and compelling.

3. Develop, implement, and adhere to a regular website maintenance policies and procedures, including end user content changes and posted update/maintenance schedules, to ensure site accuracy and timeliness. This includes the management of website accessibility and privacy policies.

4. Track, evaluate, and recommend new standards, technologies and trends in website development, design, and delivery. Assess competing websites as regards content, look and feel, and functionality, and make improvement recommendations to continuously improve the credit union’s site. Assess and itemize costs for website enhancements and modifications for investment and approval.

5. Manage systems experts or vendors on hardware and software issues that affect the website and its availability. Maintains relations with vendors that serve the department. Provides detailed information and feedback in the creation of gap analysis when replacement platforms are being considered.

Operational Management of Website

1. Manage a consistent look and feel across the website by promoting uniform fonts, formatting, icons, images, and layout consistent with the credit union’s branding standards. Develop templates for use by all content authors.

2. Manage all aspects of company-owned content on the website, including content authoring, development, documents, rates, forms, graphics, multimedia, and any other collateral deemed as content.

3. Oversees effective search engine optimization (SEO) integrity by utilizing appropriate procedures and tools. Develops and implements plan for search engine marketing (SEM) in partnership with core marketing team.

4. Administer website content management system upgrades and user permissions and access. Ensure that all users have been given appropriate training for their respective authority levels.

5. Find, diagnose, and fix website problems, including broken links (both internal and external), typographical errors, and formatting inconsistencies.

6. Identify, implement, and manage website presence and promotion opportunities, such as search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and other digital marketing initiatives.

7. Create and maintain an archive for website templates, images, rates, and content for auditing purposes.

8. Participate in the development and integration of graphical and multimedia components into the website, including audio and video, with due regard paid to appropriate compression techniques, resolution, sizes, color maps, and depths to ensure high quality and speed of delivery.

9. Monitor, analyze, report on, and take action on website analytics and website user feedback.

10. Proactively works with vendor partners to ensure optimal use of the systems. Stays engaged with forums and user groups associated with systems.

11. Manages regression testing on new releases on all assigned platforms. Is particularly responsible for platform updates and upgrades.

12. Troubleshoots and tracks errors or issues reported by frontline staff and members. Works with BayFed Technology team as a liaison to vendors when needed.

Digital Experience

1. Manage a consistent look and feel across all third-party digital application systems (such as deposit or loan account opening, AI/chat, etc.) by promoting uniform fonts, formatting, icons, images, and layout consistent with the credit union’s branding standards to ensure an integrated digital experience for members where possible.

2. Find, diagnose, and fix problems on third-party applications, including broken links (both internal and external), typographical errors, and formatting inconsistencies.

3. Recommend and implement enhancements and modifications to the platforms in use with approval from appropriate business owners.

4. Partner with digital delivery partners to monitor, analyze, report on, and take action on third-party applications and user feedback as appropriate.

5. Researches and reports on emerging trends in digital systems use, including systems which may not be currently used by the credit union. Collaborates with business partners to recommend systems or enhancements to the credit union’s digital capabilities and supports strategic goals.

Other Responsibilities

1. Promotes and maintains a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community.

2. Leads projects associated with subject platforms and is responsible for testing to ensure smooth deployment.

3. Possesses strong understanding of how systems are experienced by end users and actively manages systems to improve that experience.

4. Promotes teamwork and positive communication and support of staff especially as it pertains to use of systems. Works in a collaborative manner towards a shared goal, and standards for excellent member service are achieved.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:

• Ability to read, analyze, prepare and interpret financial and technical documents.

• Ability to read and interpret documents such as Policy and Procedure documents, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

• Ability to write specialized reports and correspondence; demonstrate strong report writing and communication skills.

• Ability to speak effectively before groups, members, and employees.

Mathematical Skills:

• Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

• Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

• Ability to draw and interpret bar graphs as well as analyze data.

Physical Skills:

• While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.

• The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.

• Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment, such as facsimile and telephone.

• The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 30 pounds.

• Corrected vision in normal range.

Education and/or Experience:

• College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science and/or 5 or more years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Advanced programming experience with website design, HTML and variants and JavaScript development.

• Strong working knowledge of website authoring, development, and publishing tools, including commonly used content management solutions such as Sitefinity or Kentico.

• Must be knowledgeable of network design, internet security, website technology, hardware, software, and best practices in relation to websites within the financial services industry.

• Experience as a power user of software is desired.

• Strong understanding of communications, marketing, and customer service principles.

• Comprehensive experience with all aspects of website content management, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), computer graphics, and multimedia design.

• Experience in gathering, analyzing, and meeting business requirements. Ability to understand the organization’s goals and objectives.

• Strong background in project management desired.

• Excellent knowledge of applicable data privacy and accessibility standards, practices, and laws.

• Minimum of 4 years experience working in banking or credit unions is required. Additional experience in ecommerce desired.

• Demonstrated ability to use a PC and Microsoft Office software to perform work tasks.

Please submit an online application here. If you are unable to complete this application due to a disability, contact this employer to ask for an accommodation or an alternative application process.

