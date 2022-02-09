Member Services Representative

LOCATION: Capitola, CA

JOB TYPE: Regular Full-Time

JOB DESCRIPTION: Proactively work with members to process their financial transactions, provide accurate information and appropriately communicate product and service benefits and features in order to cross-sell. Perform a variety of duties supporting Branch Operations while adhering to the Credit Union’s policies, guidelines and procedures.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned:

Promote and maintain a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community. Accurately process and audit financial transactions including deposits, withdrawals, transfers, payments and general ledger entries while maintaining a cash drawer. Maintain accurate cash counts in accordance with Bay Federal’s cash balancing standards. Issue and provide Credit Union products/services including, but not limited to, money orders, Travelers Checks, and wire transfers. Update and maintain proper member account information. Includes preparing and processing member request forms and updates on the host system. Effectively present features and benefits of Bay Federal’s products/services to cross-sell them to our members. Keep the Service Manager and Branch Manager informed in a timely manner of all operations, member service and product related concerns. Make suggestions, where appropriate, for product and service improvements. Identify, investigate and respond to member concerns in a timely manner by interacting with various related departments.

Participate in team and other meetings for the purpose of training, discussion and process improvement.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education and/or Experience:

High school diploma or equivalent is required.

Minimum of six months of experience performing cash handling and member/customer service activities.

Successful sales experience and/or training is preferred.

Demonstrated ability to use PC to perform work tasks. Experience using Microsoft Office software, Internet and Intranet preferred.

Language Skills:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as Policy and Procedure documents, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to complete credit union forms accurately and completely.

Demonstrate effective communication, both verbally and in writing.

Bilingual Spanish is required for our positions in Freedom and Watsonville.

Mathematical Skills:

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

Physical Skills:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.

The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.

Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment, such as facsimile and telephone.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 30 pounds.

Corrected vision in normal range.

Certification Requirement:

Must complete Bay Federal Credit Union Orientation and Teller School requirements.

Must complete the MSR1 Certification Program within 90 days of hire at an 85% proficiency or higher as a condition for continued employment.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please submit an online application here. If you are unable to complete this application due to a disability, contact this employer to ask for an accommodation or an alternative application process.

