Engineer - Associate or Assistant I/II

LOCATION: Soquel, CA

COMPENSATION: Associate Engineer: $110,484 - $156,312 annual salary / Assistant Engineer II: $89,856 - $127,116 annual salary / Assistant Engineer I: $78,180 - $110,604 annual salary

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Monday, February 21, 2022

JOB DESCRIPTION: Soquel Creek Water District is seeking a skilled ENGINEER (Associate Engineer or Assistant Engineer I or II, depending on experience) in our Engineering department. This key, professional full-time position performs professional field and office engineering work related to the planning, design, modification and construction of the District’s potable and recycled storage and treatment facilities and distribution systems.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES (Associate Engineer Level):



Plans, organizes and coordinates multidisciplinary engineering teams.

Plans and designs water system improvements, project inspection and materials testing activities.

Performs the more involved professional engineering work such as structural calculations and hydraulics; develops conceptual design and project parameters; directs the preparation and maintenance of drawings, maps, specifications and plans and guides subordinate staff in detailed design.

Manages design contracts including preparing and administering consultant contracts; develops scope, budget, and schedule; reviews engineering calculations and technical memoranda; identifies and recommends alternatives; prepares project feasibility studies and life-cycle cost analyses.

Manages construction contracts including preparing and analyzing construction contract documents (plans and specifications), understanding construction techniques, reviewing submittals and requests for information, negotiating change orders and claims, preparing cost estimates and project schedules for overall project budget, scope, and schedule.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES (Assistant Engineer Levels I & II):



Works independently/member of a design team; designs and details structures, pipelines, ditches, water control and measurement devices, site improvements, and other facilities using design tools and software.

Compiles, calculates and manipulates engineering data and statistics.

Performs field inspection and survey work, including gathering information from utilities, various city, county and state departments and agencies, and other organizations.

Estimates cost, material, labor and time requirements.

Performs engineering feasibility and economic studies and analyses related to water supply, treatment and distribution facilities.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Associate Engineer Level:



Perform complex civil and water resource related engineering design, planning, specification, calculations and studies.

Manage projects, staff and consultants, contractors, and vendors.

Perform and direct field inspections and testing of construction in progress.

Review and analyze field and office civil engineering problems, resolving disputes, implementing effective courses of action.

Plus, items listed below

Assistant Engineer Levels I & II) :



Engineering principles, practices and terminology relative to a water supply utility.

Hydraulics, soil mechanics and structural engineering.

Basic construction materials, methods and procedures.

Safety policies, procedures and practices.

Fundamental specification writing, surveying and drafting techniques.

Engineering and drafting technology applications.

Prepare and interpret drawings, maps, specifications, numerical data engineering studies, reports, memoranda and evaluations.

Organize and manage multi-faceted projects using collaborative techniques.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE (Associate Engineer Level):



Experience described below in Assistant Engineer I/II PLUS four years of increasingly responsible professional civil engineering experience, preferably in a water district setting; possession of a T2 Treatment Operators Certificate from the Cal. Division of Drinking Water license is desirable.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE (Assistant Engineer II):



Experience described below in Assistant Engineer I PLUS two (2) years professional civil engineering experience, preferably in a water district or public water agency.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE (Assistant Engineer I):



A bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or closely related field from an accredited college or university; A California Engineer in Training certificate, or a combination of college-level engineering coursework and engineering-related work experience totaling three (3) years; or Three (3) years or more of engineering-related work experience.

HOW TO APPLY:



A District Application is required and can be downloaded here. Responses to the Supplemental Questions for this position posted on the District’s website are required. Resume & Cover Letter (A resume will not be accepted in lieu of the completed application form.) Copies of other applicable, requisite documents listed above: PE, EIT, D2, etc.

Please send electronic submissions to: employment@soquelcreekwater.org.

Website Job Posting: www.soquelcreekwater.org

Contact: Human Resources, Soquel Creek Water District - (831) 475-8501 ext. 131

