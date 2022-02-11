Operations & Maintenance Manager

LOCATION: Soquel, CA

COMPENSATION: Annual salary range from $122,232 - $171,228, with possible relocation incentive

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

JOB DESCRIPTION:

QUALIFICATIONS:

The ideal candidate will have a desire to serve the public and a strong background in the supervision and management of water works and field activities including maintenance and operation of water pumping and distribution systems; wells, pumps and plant maintenance; water quality; regulatory compliance and municipal infrastructure construction. She/He will be committed to excellence in planning, organizing and staff leadership, and embraces transparent, service-centered practices. The candidate will be a creative, problem-solving leader with the ability to identify key issues in multifaceted situations, evaluate options, gain acceptance, and initiate strategies for resolution. The successful candidate will possess a leadership style with a solid foundation in teamwork, collaboration and open communication. The O&M Manager is part of the District’s Executive Team, reporting directly to the General Manager. This position is responsible for delivering the District’s water supply compliant with State Water Resources Control Board Grade D4 distribution system and Grade T2 groundwater treatment plant designations. Candidates must have at least 7 years related experience, D3/T2 California Division of Drinking Water Certified Operator, with subsequent D4 certification requirements.

