Participant Service Representative

DEPARTMENT: Programs

FLSA CLASSIFICATION: Non-exempt

COMPENSATION: $18.50 - $21.50 per hour

REPORTS TO: Program Manager - Clinical Services

JOB SUMMARY:

The PSR greets visitors to our Watsonville clinic, receives referrals, and provides general operational support to the Diabetes Health Center, including answering phones, scheduling appointments, and other administrative tasks. The PSR also accepts patient payments and supports insurance billing, so must possess a familiarity with insurances.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Track all referrals, update referral tracking process as needed

Schedule, confirm, and reschedule participants’ appointments

Greet all participants and visitors

Ensure that all participants are properly registered, and that participant data is accurate

Answer all phone calls, answering questions, routing calls, or taking messages

Supports medical billing for Diabetes Health Center

Respond to all email and telephone inquiries within established response times

Ensure that all matters related to participant information are handled confidentially, effectively, efficiently and in accordance with HIPAA regulations and relevant contracts

Scan and store all required documentation into Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system

Verify health insurance information, collect and record co-payments, post payment, and balance daily deposits

Provide general office assistance as required

OTHER DUTIES:



Attend and participate in meetings and activities, including promotional/educational events

Participate in special events hosted by the Health Trust

Complete other tasks and duties as assigned in support of the Health Trust mission

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITES: None

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:



High school diploma or GED

Bilingual (English and Spanish)

A minimum of two years’ office administration experience, preferably in a health care setting

A minimum two years’ experience with insurance claims and billing

Computer experience in Microsoft Office, Electronic Medical Records, and Athena preferred, with experience with accounting software a plus

Good written communication skills, with accurate grammar and composition

Excellent attention to detail

Naturally friendly, punctual, professional self- starter who enjoys being part of a team that thrives on helping others to achieve good health and quality of life.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND USE OF MACHINES, TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT:



Seldom (1–5%): reach above shoulders

Occasionally (6-33%): bend, twist, push, pull, climb, squat, crawl, kneel, use copier, and filing cabinet drawers & locks

Frequently (34-66%): sit, reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stand and walk; grasp with hands and fingers; and use telephone

Continuously (67-100%): use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls; see (including close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus), hear and speak; key (i.e., computer, calculator, telephone); and lift (up to 5 lbs); use writing instruments, computer

WORK ENVIRONMENT:



Approximately 80% of the time performing job duties is spent indoors, within a standard office or clinic environment

Approximately 50%-70% of the time is spent on the computer

Approximately 50%-70% of the time is spent interacting with colleagues and patients

Noise level in the work environment is usually moderate

The temperature of the work environment is moderate, and ranges from 65 – 80 degrees

TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS: This job requires occasional local travel (10%-15%).

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: This job description is designed to outline the essential job functions and qualifications of this position. It is in no way a contract of employment between the Community Health Trust and the employee. The information contained in this document may or may not be used in performance reviews, salary reviews, or promotion considerations. Job duties, responsibilities, and/or qualifications of this job may change throughout the course of employment as directed by the management of the Community Health Trust.

HOW TO APPLY: Please submit an online application here.