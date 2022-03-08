JOB TYPE: Full-time

DEPARTMENT: Purchasing

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES: March 28, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Faculty at Cabrillo College provide quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world one student at a time!

This full-time, 12-months per year Warehouse Worker / Delivery Driver, under general supervision, performs a variety of mail courier-related tasks and duties including maintaining pickup/delivery schedule of mail and packages; picks up, delivers and invoices print shop orders; performs warehousing tasks including receiving and verifying orders; and performs related duties as assigned.

PLEASE NOTE: Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position in April.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Drives a vehicle to pick up and deliver packages, mail, inter-departmental correspondence and other materials and equipment from campus locations in Aptos and Watsonville.

Picks up incoming U.S. mail and delivers outgoing mail to the post office; assists with mail sorting and processing.

Packs and loads materials and equipment for transport from warehouse to various campus locations using forklifts, pallet jacks and hand trucks.

Receives deliveries and performs visual and physical inspections of supplies and equipment for quality, quantity and correctness; assists in unloading delivery trucks; may assist in checking and verifying delivery items received against packing slips and purchase orders; returns defective materials and equipment; refuses receipt of incorrect items.

Places supplies on shelves; replenishes warehouse stock and maintains inventory in accordance with established policy and procedures; ensures proper maintenance of the inventory system.

Assists with the receipt, processing and invoicing of duplication requests.

Performs basic driver maintenance on delivery vehicle including pumping gas, cleaning windshield and checking air pressure on tires; reports any needed maintenance or repairs to supervisor.

Maintains daily work records; participates in meetings and safety training.

OTHER DUTIES: May assist with moving furniture and equipment.



Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

Education and Experience : Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Graduation from high school or a GED program, AND

One year experience in warehousing or deliveries; AND

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Safe driving practices and techniques.

Safe and proper methods of handling, loading, securing and unloading mail, supplies and equipment.

Local area streets and freeways and the organization and layout of campus buildings/facilities.

Methods and procedures for inventory control and warehouse storage.

Practices, procedures and techniques of packaging, shipping, receiving, storing and delivery of material.

Basic math, records keeping and purchasing practices and procedures.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Regulations and applicable laws regarding the use and disposal of various hazardous materials.

Proper English usage.

Operate a computer related to area of assignment.

Skills and Abilities to:



Learn the methods, standards and services of the U.S. Postal Service, private carriers and in-house mail for the collection and distribution of mail.

Safely operate a vehicle on City streets and freeways.

Coordinate considerable amounts of general mail and interoffice communications and meet strict time schedules.

Maintain an inventory tracking system.

Properly and safely operate equipment used to move and store mail and inventory.

Operate a computer, standard business software and a variety of computer software programs and databases related to area of assignment.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Maintain physical condition appropriate to the performance of assigned duties and responsibilities.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Licenses, Certificates and Other Requirements:



A valid California driver’s license and the ability to maintain insurability under the College’s vehicle insurance program.

Forklift certification must be acquired within 60 days of employment or promotion.

Additional Information

STARTING SALARY RANGE: $3376.50 to $4524.83 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4.

Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 7% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending continued categorical funding and Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

Application Process:



Completed application Resume Answer Supplemental Questions

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference and cover letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

SELECTION PROCEDURE: Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A teaching demonstration/presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists will be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, as well as by accessing your application profile .

Conditions of Employment : Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO STATEMENT: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.