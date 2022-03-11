Admission and Records Technician

JOB TYPE: Full-time

DEPARTMENT: Admissions & Records

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES: March 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Faculty at Cabrillo College provide quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world one student at a time!

This full-time, 12 month, Admissions and Records Technician, performs complex and technical duties in support of the admissions, registration and student records process; reviews petitions and resolves student residency and enrollment issues and discrepancies in student records; generates and reconciles a variety of rosters, reports and records used for student enrollment data and student progress and degree awards.

PLEASE NOTE: Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position in late March / early April.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Assists current, returning and prospective students in person, over the phone or via email with a wide range of admissions, enrollment, registration, payment, and access to official records paperwork and activities; explains deadlines and requirements; provides general information about the District, financial aid and scholarship programs; provides instruction and assistance to students regarding technical processes, e-forms and password resets; responds to and resolves difficult and sensitive inquiries and complaints.

Provides technical assistance and guidance to students in the interpretation, clarification and application of District and California Education Code enrollment and registration regulations, guidelines, procedures and policies.

Researches, reviews, processes and/or approves a variety of student petitions including residency, course eligibility, fee modifications and waivers, and changes in academic records; makes complex residency determinations; reviews and processes documentation such as immigration documents, visas and Permanent Resident documents submitted by students in support of claims for California residency as well as AB 540 Non-Resident Tuition Exemptions.

Maintains and assists with auditing and reconciling all student supporting documentation to meet retention and audit requirements; maintains and ensures the confidentiality of student documents and records in accordance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and established District policies and procedures.

Creates and reconciles a variety of District student records and reports; compiles student data for uploading to the National Student Clearinghouse, National Student Loan Data System and other external databases; works with the Information Technology department to develop database fields and reports, reconcile data and correct transmission processes; makes recommendations on process improvements to increase the accuracy and efficiency of student records processes.

Assists with Positive Hour and attendance tracking and reporting; reviews attendance data to ensure accuracy in reporting and calculates the hours of student attendance in classes with irregular schedules for the purpose of obtaining state funding for the District; follows up with faculty to secure past-due attendance data and resolve data discrepancies and inconsistencies; maintains required records and reports.

Oversees and participates in roster reconciliation; researches and resolves course enrollment-related issues with instructors; verifies and enters grades; makes or authorizes corrections to student records as required.

Stays current on changes in federal and state law, regulations and processes; identifies changes required in District requirements and procedures; recommends revisions in processing guidelines, procedures and manuals to ensure conformance with new requirements; trains staff on changes in procedures.

As Assigned and Certified:



Acts as School Certifying Official (SCO) in accordance with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs School Certifying Official Handbook; reviews and determines benefits eligibility status; enters data into VA records and databases; monitors student enrollment and course completion to ensure compliance with educational plans developed by academic counselors and VA requirements; monitors grades for VA students; prepares correspondence for end-of-term communications, monitors responses and adjusts certifications as necessary; tracks, updates and monitors VA student status regarding priority enrollment; certifies VA students’ enrollment status upon request.

Provides assistance and technical information to students and staff regarding Veterans Administration benefits, enrollment, fees and other applicable information; instructs students on correct procedures for completion of forms, applications, VA processes and enrollment; sends vouchers for books and services; assists veterans coordinator with events, activities and service development.

OTHER DUTIES:



Represents Admissions and Records on a variety of internal committees; may attend statewide and specialized training and conferences.

Participates in enrollment and registration events.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience : Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff, AND

Graduation from high school or GED equivalent, AND

At least four (4) years of progressively responsible experience involving admissions, enrollment and student records; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of :

Customer service practices and telephone etiquette.

District student recordkeeping practices and procedures for processing student information and interpreting input and output data.

State college and university general education requirements; community college course credit evaluation policies and procedures; curriculum, graduation and transfer requirements.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Research methods and procedures applicable to academic records.

Common issues and challenges facing a diverse population of community college students.

College rules, policies and procedures applicable to departmental and division operations.

Basic research methods and analysis techniques.

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including advanced knowledge of computers and applicable software programs and specialized admissions and records databases and systems.

Federal, state and local work study and financial aid programs and regulations as it relates to area of assignment.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable laws.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Skills and Abilities to :



Interpret and explain rules, regulations, procedures and policies regarding enrollment, course prerequisites, registration, transcript evaluation, graduation, and degree and transfer requirements.

Provide customer service in person, over the phone and via email.

Comprehend requests for information or assistance; maintain a courteous and tactful manner when under pressure or in an antagonistic situation.

Prepare clear, concise and accurate records, data entries, reports and other written materials.

Maintain the confidentiality of department and student records and information.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use enterprise software, word processing and spreadsheet software at an advanced level and other standard business equipment including imaging systems.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Licenses, Certificates and Other Requirements :



A valid California driver’s license or the ability to access and use alternative transportation.

As assigned to process admissions of students under Veterans Administration programs, must obtain and maintain Veterans Administration School Certifying Official (SCO) certification.

Additional Information

STARTING SALARY RANGE: $4,104 to $5,500 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7.

Note: maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4.

Full-time, 12 months per year assignment. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 7% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

Application Process:



Completed application Resume Answer Supplemental Questions

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference and cover letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

SELECTION PROCEDURE: Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A teaching demonstration/presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists will be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, as well as by accessing your application profile .

Conditions of Employment : Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO STATEMENT: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.