Finance Director

General Description: Leadership position in a dynamic, mission and values driven agency that engages 20,000 local people a year to connect for good in our community. Our values are quality, equity and engagement for our staff, our volunteers, our donors and our community. Under the supervision of the Executive Team, this position is responsible for leading a team to maintain and manage all budget systems, accounts and financial records in a timely manner, with a high degree of accuracy and transparency for a fund accounting system with a volume of $4 million annually and payroll of 65 people. All work must meet GAAP, fulfill contract obligations and be audited annually.

Job Duties

Financial Oversight

Monitors and analyzes financial reports including but not limited to Budget to Actuals, Profit and Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, Investments and periodically presents summaries and analysis to agency leadership and funders. Develops, implements and oversees annual finance calendars for VC divisions in conjunction with the Executive Team Oversees cost reports and claims for a variety of funding sources including local, state and national government contracts Identifies and communicates financial anomalies and discrepancies in a timely manner to Executive leadership Oversees VC financial systems to ensure accuracy of accounting, reporting, claiming and budgeting. Researches and benchmarks VC’s budget size, scope and financial systems with other non-profits to develop effective strategies for financial sustainability and growth Manages process of Annual Independent Audit, including filing all required local, state and federal returns; and Workers Comp Audits; provides information as needed for other audits and reviews.

Budget Management



Develops and manages agency budgets, including Division, program and contract specific budgets that are collaboratively developed with Division Managers, reviewed and approved by Finance Committee and Board of Directors Monitors revenue/expenses of multiple budgets units to identify overspending, low productivity and other irregularities and works with Senior Leadership to present actionable and timely budget information and resolve budget issues Develops grant and contract budgets in accordance with funder requirements, program specifications and GAAP standards

Systems and Tools



Maintains a calendar of contract claiming, reporting and compliance deadlines Monitors and adjusts the chart of accounts with the Senior Accountant Oversees an updated, audit-ready set of grant and contract files including current and executed contracts, claims, payments, reports & correspondence Oversees an updated database of all contract claims and payments in the Filemaker system Utilizes information from FileMaker, QuickBooks and other tools to manage large quantities of transactions, data and reporting

Fiscal Team Supervision



Leads the VC Fiscal Division including direct supervision of the VC Senior Accountant, Contract Manager, Data Specialist Facilitates monthly, quarterly and annual budget reconciliation meetings Supports the fiscal team in achieving high quality outcomes through ongoing training, tools and management Performs annual evaluations of fiscal team members to enhance teamwork, staff development and work quality Committee and Board Leadership Is the primary staff of the VC Finance Committee and responsible for Agenda Packets and materials for monthly meetings; maintaining and updating Agency Fiscal Policies and practices Prepares and presents fiscal reports regularly at the Finance Committee, Board of Directors and Senior Leadership Team meetings. Serves on Senior Leader Team of the Volunteer Center Is familiar with rules and principles of nonprofit accounting according to GAP and applies those principles to work daily. Provides analysis, oversight and recommendations to VC leadership regarding financial policies and practices to meet our goal of excellent financial stewardship. Helps coach and explain VC financial practice to Program Leaders.

Qualifications



A minimum of an undergraduate degree in a related field and two years of experience managing budgets, financial systems and contracts of a similar size and scope for a nonprofit or government entity, and/or equivalent experience.

A minimum of two years providing administrative supervision to fiscal and/or administrative staff

Strong knowledge of fund accounting methods and procedures according to GAAP

Prior experience with oversight or management of government grants or contracts

Excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize multiple time sensitive tasks with a flexible, cooperative and solution focused attitude

Excellent written and verbal communication skills including written memos, reports, letters and presentations

Strong analytical, numerical and problem-solving skills including comparative statistics, reporting formats and preparing graphs and charts

Proficient use of Excel, File Maker and Word, preferably in Mac OS; familiarity with accounting software, preferably QuickBooks and other robust financial tools/systems.

Ability to work independently and progress on multiple projects

Knowledge of common loss control and stewardship practices, ability to pass a criminal records check

Positive and solution focused attitude

Employment Term and Conditions

This position will initially work under the supervision of the Executive Team. This position is a full- time (40 hours per week), hourly position, eligible for full Volunteer Center benefits including:



Paid vacation Sick leave

10 paid holidays

6 Floating Holidays

Immediate eligibility for Health insurance, VSP-Vision Service Plan, Landmark Chiropractic and Acupuncture.

As well as access to other employee optional benefits. The starting annual Salary range is $87,000.00 to $91,000.00 depending upon prior experience, with regularly scheduled increases.

All considered applicants will be required to submit a Volunteer Center Application along with supplemental question to Human Resources prior to a scheduled interview.

The Volunteer Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion and we encourage applications from people of all race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, physical ability, health, family status, gender, sexual preference, age, veteran status who meet the qualifications listed for this position.

We practice affirmative action to create and sustain a diverse and representative workforce that reflects our community.

Submit Resume to: humanresources@scvolunteercenter.org