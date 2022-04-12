Communications Staff

Job Summary
While providing the highest level of Guest Service, answers and directs incoming calls in a professional way through a high-volume, multiline phone system for the Santa Cruz Seaside Company and its concessionaires. Monitors and dispatches on multiple radio frequencies including: Operations and support departments. Must maintain confidentiality concerning all guest and employee interactions, conversations, and incidents. Keeps accurate records on ride operational times and updates Digital Sign. Performs various office tasks.
Unique Job Requirements
Receives radio traffic and phone calls regarding emergency situations. Must be able to remain calm during high stress situations. Must be able to communicate quickly and efficiently both verbally and in writing. Must be available to work evenings, weekends, and holidays. Upon successful completion of Communications training, staff will be trained as Security Dispatch Staff. Please refer to Dispatch Staff Job Description for more information on Dispatch Staff duties and responsibilities.
Job Tasks (in order of importance):
- Greet every Guest and answer all of their questions thoroughly, while providing consistent, friendly, and quality Guest Service
- Maintain professional and cooperative relationships with coworkers both inside and outside the Guest Services department
- Operate a multiline phone system by answering and transferring calls
- Operate multiple radio frequencies to communicate with Operations and support departments and to dispatch support department personnel as needed
- Receive and respond appropriately to in-house maintenance, security and employee calls
- Send confidential e-mails and SMS messages
- Work independently and as part of a team answering multiple radios and phones lines
- Keep digital sign up to date with current and accurate information
- Notify Park Supervisors of rainy day operation
- Read, understand and communicate discount coupons, promotions and other important announcements
- Record and log requests for Maintenance
- Will be trained as a Guest Service Representative
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications: Training and Experience
- Must provide outstanding Guest Service.
- Must have at least one year experience working in a customer service environment, preferably answering phones.
- Previous experience operating a multiline phone system and radio consoles is helpful.
- Prior experience at, or knowledge of, the Boardwalk is also helpful
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Ability to provide consistent, friendly and helpful service to Guests and
Employees
- Ability to efficiently operate a multiline phone system with a high volume of calls
- Ability to remain calm and to recall and provide appropriate responses in emergency situations
- Ability to prioritize and multitask in a high traffic environment with frequent distractions
- Ability to communicate clearly, concisely and accurately verbally and in writing
- Ability to quickly learn company policies and procedures
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
- Ability to proofread documents
- Ability to keep, create and maintain accurate records
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Ability to type at least 30 words per minute
- Ability to learn and memorize radio code numbers and extensions
- Ability to recall and memorize names, faces, dates and numbers
- Ability to sit for up to eight hours
- Ability to hear normal phone conversations and radio traffic
Physical Requirements
- Able to work in a confined space and sit for long periods of time
- Able to hear conversation on the telephone and radio with a variety of background noises and distractions
- Able to see, read and interpret documents
- Bi-manual dexterity