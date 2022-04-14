Software Developer III - Application Development

LOCATION: Scotts Valley, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Software Developer III within our Application Development team. There is one position that can be filled in any office (Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas), or it can be filled remotely within California.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Reporting to the Application Development Manager, you will:

Create, test, implement and maintain enterprise software systems and databases to support the business needs of the Alliance

Conduct estimation and sprint planning for software projects as part of the Agile development cycle at the Alliance

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL:

To read the full position description and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



Microsoft SQL Server Database

SQL queries

TSQL stored procedures, functions and triggers

C#

XML technologies, including XPath and XSLT

Ability to:



Learn and adapt vendor-supplied software tools

Gather and analyze complex data and information, troubleshoot issues, and develop practical and effective solutions

Understand and document business users’ requirements

Effectively communicate with vendors and software support staff regarding systems specific issues

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems, Computer Science or a related field and a minimum of five years of software development experience, from specification stage through implementation; or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in a fully telecommute work environment right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview and on-boarding process for this position will be completed remotely.

This position may require onsite presence when our offices re-open. Onsite presence will most likely be on a part-time basis, but is dependent on business needs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve over 377,000 members in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Merced counties. To learn more about us, click here.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.