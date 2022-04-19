We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Government Relations Manager leading the Government Relations Department. We are filling one position, in any Alliance office: Merced, Salinas or Scotts Valley.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Reporting to the Government Relations Director, you will:

Manage the Government Relations function, including the development of statutory, contractual and regulatory filings

Manage, supervise, mentor and train assigned staff

Maintain relationships with external entities, such as regulatory agencies and trade associations

Track, monitor and analyzes legislation

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL:

To read the full position description and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



State and federal legislative and regulatory processes

Principles and practices of health care planning and administration

Healthcare regulatory policies

Compliance and quality improvement practices

Ability to:



Train, mentor, supervise, and evaluate the work of staff, promote an atmosphere of teamwork and cooperation, and motivate staff to achieve goals and objectives

Organize and prioritize the work of others, delegate effectively, and follow up on work assignments

Interpret and apply complex principles, policies, terms and procedures

Act as a technical resource and explain regulations, processes, and programs related to area of assignment

Effectively, clearly and independently document, summarize and resolve complex issues

Analyze and interpret legal, regulatory and contractual language, policies, procedures, guidelines, and legislative and regulatory directives

Education & Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Business or Public Administration, Health Care Administration, Public Policy or a related field

A minimum of six years of experience related to regulatory compliance in the healthcare industry or in government relations which included some lead or supervisory responsibility (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in a fully telecommute work environment right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview and on-boarding process for this position will be completed remotely

This position may require onsite presence when our offices re-open, which will be no sooner than February 1, 2022. Onsite presence will most likely be on a part-time basis, but is dependent on business needs

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: This position requires staff to be fully vaccinated and boosted upon their start date as a condition of employment. Proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire. Fully vaccinated is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve over 377,000 members in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Merced counties. To learn more about us, click here.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.