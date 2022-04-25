10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Executive Director at Grey Bears
- Dean - Health, Athletics, Wellness & Kinesiology Division at Cabrillo College
- Musical Theater Production, Summer 2022 - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College
- Government Relations Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
- Software Developer III - Application Development at Central California Alliance for Health
- Certified Personal Fitness Trainer at UC Santa Cruz
- Certified Group Exercise Instructor at UC Santa Cruz
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance – Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Events & Food Drives Project Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank
- Community Programs Operations Director at Ecology Action
