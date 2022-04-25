Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Field State Beach in Santa Cruz, CA
(Ian Mackey)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Executive Director at Grey Bears
  2. Dean - Health, Athletics, Wellness & Kinesiology Division at Cabrillo College
  3. Musical Theater Production, Summer 2022 - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College
  4. Government Relations Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
  5. Software Developer III - Application Development at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Certified Personal Fitness Trainer at UC Santa Cruz
  7. Certified Group Exercise Instructor at UC Santa Cruz
  8. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance – Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  9. Events & Food Drives Project Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank
  10. Community Programs Operations Director at Ecology Action

