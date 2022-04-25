Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services, and customization of software in the field of life sciences, health, and biotechnology.

Fullpower’s platform is vetted and deployed as a PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 125+ patents. Fullpower’s key areas of expertise include contactless biosensing, remote monitoring, non-invasive sleep technology, and the development of new technologies for others in the life sciences and biotechnology fields. Fullpower’s B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote-contactless biosensing, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.

Fullpower-AI is seeking a passionate, team-oriented, and self-motivated Cloud Software Engineer with experience solving challenging problems. This position will work closely with our team of seasoned software engineers and our cloud and IoT partners, such as Amazon, to architect and implement leading-edge solutions to our customer’s problems at scale.

Job Responsibilities:



Work in an agile development environment; collaborate closely with your team and customers

Follow software engineering best practices

Collaborate on software design

Implement the design as part of a team, utilizing the appropriate technologies with a keen focus on quality and test automation

Requirements:



Proficient in Java, Python

2+ years of experience building scalable and highly available systems on AWS or equivalent

Working experience with Service Oriented Architectures and RESTful services development

Proficient in SQL and NoSQL databases

Security: HTTPS and authentication best practices

