Prospect Development Analyst

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: University Relations supports the teaching, research, and public service of UC Santa Cruz by making and keeping deep, heartfelt connections. Building enduring relationships among students, alumni, faculty, donors, and others is the lifeblood of our work and helps to make UC Santa Cruz a thriving community of knowledge, inquiry, public service, and social mobility.

We are a welcoming group of ambitious and creative professionals pursuing our mission in support of the university’s overarching purpose. We take our work seriously because we care - but we don’t take ourselves too seriously! The University Relations culture is lively and dynamic; we value collaboration; and our staff is resourceful, enthusiastic, and hard-working.

The division is a fun, friendly, and open place, and our colleagues are supportive of and positive about each other’s goals and aspirations. We often jump in to help where needed, rolling up our sleeves to get the job done. We dare to approach challenges as opportunities. We seek creative ways to overcome obstacles, at times with limited resources, while keeping our eye on the objective: helping students achieve their goals, providing crucial public service, and advancing life-changing research and discovery.

We hope you are inspired by what we do and are excited to contribute to our mission. We are looking for candidates who do great work, and we hope they come from a number of different backgrounds and experiences. We aspire to build an increasingly diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. We encourage you to apply even if you do not believe you meet every qualification for the position but possess transferable skills and experiences.

JOB SUMMARY: The Prospect Development (PD) Analyst works under the Director of PD as a member of the comprehensive Prospect Development program for University Relations whose work is comprised of the key areas: portfolio management and prospect research, as well as limited data analysis and administrative responsibilities when called upon. The PD Analyst works by partnering with an assigned portfolio of development officers to provide prospect management services and strategic research throughout the fundraising cycle. Additionally, this position works to help grow and strengthen the UCSC prospect pipeline by working on proactive and reactive projects both assigned by the director and their own design to identify potential major gift prospects. The Analyst will also assist in the needs in the support of executive engagement and cross-functional committees.

Responsibilities include working on all activities associated with moving prospects along the giving continuum and helping for UR’s success. The incumbent’s day-to-day work is comprised of proactive and reactive prospect research and prospect management, as well as working with the director to implement procedures and policies. The unit analyzes, evaluates, and disseminates information that is critical to securing major gifts, which is accomplished through working with an assigned portfolio of clients on the development side as well as attending various UR development meetings and working with the UR reporting systems.

The ideal candidate has the foundational prospect research and prospect management skills and is ready to gain more experience and responsibilities within an organization in midst of campaign planning and CMR conversion. The successful candidate would be a curious, detail-oriented individual with analytical skills who enjoys the hunt in their research responsibilities. They should also be comfortable working in databases and manipulating data through reporting and visualization as well as systems to ensure data integrity. The candidate will need to work one-on-one with UR colleagues, as well as work and manage meetings in a team environment.

JOB DUTIES:

60% Research & Prospect Management



Works by partnering with the University Relations development staff to provide prospect identification, research, and prospect management client services throughout the fundraising cycle.

Identify, evaluate, and recommend current and potential major gift prospects and assess their ability to financially support the University and achieve the fundraising goals of UC Santa Cruz.

Provide the research and analysis utilizing an expansive set of resources to provide highly customized high-level background research, financial and demographic analysis, and capacity evaluations.

Synthesizes complex biographical, philanthropic, professional, and financial information of donors and prospects as well as harnessing data in the CRM regarding affinity and inclination, and creates written narratives that are accurate, complete, and actionable. The written work is produced from a menu of products, including but not limited to profiles, rating validations, and relationship mapping, and will be used to support the development officer’s qualification, cultivation, and solicitation of individuals as well as assist in the engagement of organizations and foundations.

Perform quantitative analysis to determine capacity ratings based on public information to qualify the ability for the individuals to be major gift prospects.

Provide research support for an assigned portfolio of major gift development offices, in which the assistant director will serve in a consultative manner on matters pertaining to their portfolios, including portfolio composition and strategy. The support will be achieved through regularly held meetings.

Manage clients’ portfolio move management needs, which include the pipeline process, assignment of prospects, and monitoring prospect portfolios. Track and report on progress via established metrics to management. Maintain a global view of all prospects in portfolios and subject matter expert on areas of responsibilities within assigned portfolio partners.

Serve as the lead on special projects and initiatives regarding those assigned client areas of work.

Consult/coordinate with the director regarding special projects and other client research needs that fall outside the scope of defined research services.

Conduct proactive work to identify new prospects for major gift portfolios and the greater UCSC pipeline.

Complete and provide strategic data to underline PD’s support of executive engagement.



35% Prospect Development Department Responsibilities/Projects/Mentoring



Design and perform special projects that improve the internal department knowledge and maintain an ongoing modernization on how the team works and what they provide to UR and the university.

Participate in PD department and UR cross-functional task forces and working groups

Work with the director and assistant director to maintain, analyze, and distribute reports and metrics that can be used by management and the individual development officers to track the progress of the prospect pipeline.

Serve as a subject matter expert for all pipeline management related department processes and policies.

Strive to maintain the integrity of prospect data and work with the director on data integrity projects.

Coordinate proactive research projects, including vendor screening data and data mining of the CRM.

Complete PD data projects in Banner and FPM, from either internal data, or acquired vendor data.

Co-coordinates and participates in PD training for UR partners.

May assist in the coaching, mentoring, and training of additional PD staff and student worker(s).

5% Administrative Responsibilities



Occasional administrative work will be required upon the discretion of the Director of PD.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



A bachelor’s degree is required; an advanced degree and/or certification (FRE, CRA) is advantageous.

At least five years in prospect research, and/or prospect development, and/research-related setting is required, with proficiency in locating and synthesizing material from multiple sources, as well as the ability to interpret, analyze and summarize complex biographical, business, and financial data. Experience with identifying relationships among individuals, corporations, and foundations.

Awareness, knowledge, and skill in applying diversity, equity, and inclusion to Prospect Development work. A profound belief in the value of a diverse workforce and a desire to achieve goals through collaboration and team building, working cooperatively with a diverse group of department and campus constituencies.

Problem-solving skills with an understanding of best practices related to prospect research and fundraising.

Excellent organizational, time management, and decision-making skills to prioritize work, and strict deadlines for simultaneous projects. Skills to make decisions using independent judgment.

Meticulous attention to detail combined and take work/projects from conception to completion with minimal supervision.

Understanding of and experience in major gift prospect identification and moves management/prospect management within a development or related setting.

Knowledge of capacity rating systems and demonstrated experience providing capacity estimates.

Experience with proactive prospecting methodologies to identify potential major gift donors.

Computer proficiency in word processing, spreadsheet, and database applications, electronic mail, and Internet searches, with the ability and willingness to learn new systems and software programs, is essential. Intermediate to advanced Excel abilities.

Experience with information resources and publications is required, including but not limited to, online services (Lexis-Nexis desired), wealth screening vendors (DonorSearch), and relationship mapping vendors (RelSci), among others.

Strong team player with the ability and not afraid to roll up the sleeve on department-wide projects.

Exceptional communication skills (both written and oral) to effectively convey information to individuals at various organizational levels, both internally and externally.

Ability to maintain a positive, customer service-oriented outlook with experience in working development professional in a one-on-one manner.

Experience with quality data collection to ensure adequacy, accuracy, and legitimacy of data.

Accountability with, and experience around confidentiality and the ability to strictly follow data privacy and security procedures for data handling and analysis to ensure adherence to legal and institutional standards to maintain the security of university funds and records.

Knowledge of the principles and practices of philanthropy and in particular ethics and best practices espoused by APRA (Association of Professional Researchers for Advancement).

Versed in quality data collection to ensure adequacy, accuracy, and legitimacy of data.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Experience with UCSC client resources, such as ADFS Banner, BBFPM, and Salesforce-based CRM.

Experience with data visualization, data analysis and portfolio reviews.

Working on cross-departmental meetings and committees.

