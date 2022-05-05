Yoso the Annex is actively looking for a new Sales Associate for our curated wellness shop! We are seeking someone who cares for wellness, loves to learn, passionate, creative and self motivated and loves engaging with others. We are looking for someone part time and who can work weekends and autonomously.

This is a position is for someone with:

Enso Experience:

Provides meaningful space to customers. Supports customers in their wellness journey, no matter where they are coming from.

Kindred Connection:

Welcomes in customers and takes interest in their needs. Aids customers in finding the products and gifts that aid their ability to take care of themselves or loved ones.

Consciously Crafted:

Learns about the story and benefits of each product to share with customers. Gives quality and educated experience to everyone coming in.

Harmoniously Proactive:

Takes ownership over their roles by treating the space with care. Anticipates the needs of both customers and of Yoso as a business. Every employee is empowered to bring new ideas to elevate and grow Yoso. Can work autonomously.

Humble and Helpful:

Openly shares knowledge and expertise with customers and team members. Actively listens to and respect everyone’s ideas to help all contribute and learn.



AVAILABILITY: Part-time; must be available to work weekends

WE OFFER:



A place to grow your wellness knowledge and experience

Opportunities for growth within the company

Some of the benefits include: $100 stipend towards treatments every month + 25% off treatments, 40% off products at Yoso Wellness Spa and 25% off at the Annex, and product gift every quarter.

COMPENSATION: Starting at $16/hour based on experience.

HOW TO APPLY: Send your resume along with a little bit about yourself to christine@yosowellness.com.