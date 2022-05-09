10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Kick off your job search with Lookout. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board you need to see.
- Front Desk Receptionist at Yoso Wellness Spa
- Assistant Director of Donor Relations at UC Santa Cruz
- Sales Associate at Yoso the Annex
- Weekend Event Coordinator at JuneBug’s Gym
- Program Specialist - Extension at Cabrillo College
- Farm Manager at Homeless Garden Project
- Certified Group Exercise Instructor at UC Santa Cruz
- Executive Director at Housing Santa Cruz County
- Events & Food Drives Project Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank
- Musical Theater Production, Summer 2022 - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College
