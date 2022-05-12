Director of Development

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

JOB TYPE: Full-time, exempt; some evenings and weekends required

ABOUT US: The Diversity Center (TDC) is a nonprofit 501(c)3 located in Santa Cruz County and was founded in 1989 to fill a need which still exists: to support and advocate for LGBTQ+ people of all ages and backgrounds so that they can thrive.

The Diversity Center is at a pivotal and exciting stage of innovation and growth as we work to meet the pressing needs of today. Under the umbrella of resiliency and well-being, The Diversity Center is at a time of reinvention. In this dynamic moment, we’re looking to build a leadership team that brings fresh ideas, positional expertise and insatiable enthusiasm for creating thriving out-of-the-box opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community. TDC has recently purchased its “forever home” and this building is a blank canvas ready to receive the next generation’s inspiration. This position is part of a small but mighty staff that will make a lasting mark by leading The Diversity Center into its next chapter of impact, expansion and growth.

COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY AND EQUITY: The Diversity Center strives to be a workplace that is representative of the community we serve. We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from all individuals including LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) people; people of all genders and gender expressions; Black, Brown and Indigenous People; People of Color; people living with HIV, and people with disabilities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: Includes the following and other duties as assigned:

Design development strategy: Design and lead fundraising plan which includes gifts, grants, corporate and individual donations, events, and in-kind resources.

Set and meet development goals: Direct development and philanthropic efforts to meet or exceed immediate and long range funding goals and priorities.

Cultivate donors: Working with the Executive Director and the Board of Directors, coordinate and conduct outreach to philanthropists seeking to support our impactful work.

Identify grant opportunities: Research the giving interests of foundation funders, stay abreast of philanthropic trends and recent foundation giving and identify new grant funding opportunities that align with our programs and strategic objectives.

Write grant applications & reports: In collaboration with a grant writing consultant and TDC staff, write grants to private foundations & local/state/national governments. Organize and manage application and reporting timelines, TDC promised deliverables and TDC evaluation and impact.

Oversee staff engagement: Collaborate with team members to innovate programming and funding opportunities. Lead team in contributing to grant applications and direct reporting efforts.

Initiate fundraising events: Working with event staff, develop and manage timelines for fundraising activities and oversee the planning and execution of fundraising events.

Working with event staff, develop and manage timelines for fundraising activities and oversee the planning and execution of fundraising events. Identify corporate sponsorship: Foster reciprocal relationships with businesses and steward corporate contacts for event sponsorship.

Foster reciprocal relationships with businesses and steward corporate contacts for event sponsorship. Maintain records & track activity: Implement a fundraising software management system. Schedule and track grant applications, budgets and reports. Maintain records for all past, current and potential planned gifts, legacy and major gift prospects. Oversee the administration of a donor mailing list and database.

Support public communication: Work closely with the Executive Director to develop presentations, speeches, and messaging. Assist with delivering presentations, speeches, public appearances. Collaborate with marketing on communications, fundraising initiatives and collateral materials.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:



Six plus years’ experience in development/fundraising role(s) that offered some experience in all aspects of raising resources - major gifts, corporate and individual donations, events, and in-kind.

Two plus years of grant writing experience. Must have measurable results and excellent references.

Demonstrated success in donor cultivation, including major gifts, appeals and campaigns.

Experience and success in managing relationships to secure support from corporate and individual sponsorship.

Experience working in a volunteer forward organization that relies on volunteer engagement to accomplish goals. You enjoy building and working with volunteer committees intended to support donor cultivation and the center as a whole.

Self-starter who has been mentored in a highly functional development department(s) and is ready to take the reins and express their own leadership.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to work well with funders, executive team, and colleagues at all levels.

Strong critical thinking, research, analytic, and organizational skills. Ability to handle sensitive matters with discretion, as well as an understanding of donor confidentiality issues.

Proficiency using fundraising databases, Salesforce, Asana, and Google Workspace.

A proven commitment to The Diversity Center’s mission and values. Commitment to a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment. Culturally sensitive, gender-aware.

NOTEWORTHY PLUSES:



English/Spanish bilingual individuals are strongly encouraged to apply.

Possess strong network of contacts among philanthropists and key influencers in government agencies that will expand TDC’s reach and grow TDC’s programs. Familiar with Santa Cruz, Monterey County, and/or Bay Area networks and beyond.

Experience in and enthusiasm for working in the creative phase of an organizational rebirth. Navigates ambiguity with ease by taking personal responsibility to resolve collective needs.

A general orientation to life keeps you upbeat and enthusiastic about your work and your teammates. By nature you lean to the collective and people are engaged and inspired by you.

You come with knowledge of a fund development system and/or grant tracking system that can be implemented at TDC.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: This is a full-time salaried position. The Diversity Center has undergone a compensation review, implemented a new professional staffing structure, and is offering a competitive salary and benefits package. Highlights include:



Salary range is $90,000-$115,000 and commensurate with experience.

Reimbursement of up to $740 per month to cover medical, dental and life insurance of employee’s choice.

PTO 22 days 1-2 yrs, 25 days 2+ years; 12 paid holidays per year.

401K at 6% matching funds.

Cell phone and mileage reimbursement policy.

Work schedule can have some flexibility. This position will need leadership presence within the community and the center. Occasional work-from-home options but contingent upon meeting organizational needs, coverage and physical presence with colleagues, partners and community. Schedule will be reviewed and is subject to change based on the success of the arrangement.

HOW TO APPLY:

