10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Seeking a new career or summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Sales Leads, Keyholders and Managers at Redemption
- Manager of Community Engagement at The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County
- Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Director of Development at The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Market Research Project Manager at Evans Data Corporation
- Department Assistant - Human Resources (Short-Term) at Cabrillo College
- Front Desk Receptionist at Yoso Wellness Spa
- Assistant Director of Donor Relations at UC Santa Cruz
- Caregiver at Lifespan
