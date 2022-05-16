10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Seeking a new career or summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Sales Leads, Keyholders and Managers at Redemption
  2. Manager of Community Engagement at The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County
  3. Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  4. Director of Development at The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County
  5. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  6. Market Research Project Manager at Evans Data Corporation
  7. Department Assistant - Human Resources (Short-Term) at Cabrillo College
  8. Front Desk Receptionist at Yoso Wellness Spa
  9. Assistant Director of Donor Relations at UC Santa Cruz
  10. Caregiver at Lifespan

