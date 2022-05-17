LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

SALARY: $28.00 - $30.50 per hour DOE

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION: Second Harvest Food Bank provides over 10 million pounds of food assistance annually, to over 75,000 people per month, through its network of 200 member agencies and programs. By increasing access to healthy food, Second Harvest is making a profound impact towards growing a healthier community.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Reports To: Chief Development Officer

The Annual Fund Manager is responsible for developing and managing the strategic annual fundraising program in addition to donor-facing marketing project management. The Annual Fund Manager serves a key staff role on the Development team, supervises volunteers when needed, and participates on committees and project teams for special events.

Meets Annual Fund Targets:

Responsible for overall project management of annual fund program; including setting goals, developing contact strategies, objectives, managing direct mail vendor, and budgets to achieve the strategic goals and annual funding priorities of the food bank.

Perform ongoing analysis to benchmark overall growth and performance of the Annual Fund.

Maintain and manage a solicitation portfolio of annual giving donors and prospects giving in the $1 - $999 range for purposes of cultivation, solicitations, and stewardship.

Create annual communications plan to acquire and upgrade donors through various channels including social media and website messaging.

Internal and External Donor Communications:

Oversee a full calendar of direct mailings.

Manage Second Harvest’s annual fund direct mail campaign.

Work with staff, vendors, agencies, freelancers, and other external suppliers/contactors to develop and execute all direct solicitation marketing campaigns.

Review all upcoming campaigns with the Data Entry & Research Coordinator to ensure that donations will be correctly coded and back-end servicing for the donor is accurate and recognition activities are executed.

Support the digital campaign pages through organizational CRM.

Be liaison between Development and Marketing/Communications teams to present a cohesive branded look for donor communications.

Create campaign materials, ensuring all designs are consistent with Food Bank branding guidelines. Responsible for proper use of the Food Bank’s branding assets WRT donor outreach.

Coordinate donor communications through email (Mailchimp) and social media platforms with marketing & communications team who manages outward facing communications.

Reporting:

Prepare reports and materials according to established deadlines for reporting to the Board of Trustees, the Annual Plan, Feeding America, and other reporting as needed.

Create individual campaign reports, contact reports and revenue/expense reports monthly and as requested.

Log contact reports to the CRM and other databases as necessary.

Other:

Participate in Development activities including fundraisers and third-party events.

Attend public functions, as required.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Education, Training & Experience: Three - five years of experience in fundraising, sales, or marketing as well as strong experience managing annual fund or direct mail programs. Successful candidates for this position will have a proven track record of setting and achieving fundraising goals through direct mail, events and personal solicitation.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Self-managing: most of the work is self-initiated and the decisions made are critical to strategic success and impact achievement of organizational objectives and financial performance.

Excellent writing skills; including spelling, punctuation, and formatting.

Accomplished user of Microsoft Office applications (e.g., MS Excel, MS Word, and Outlook). MS Teams experience a plus.

Adept at facilitating conversations, navigating conflict, and building consensus towards solutions.

Communicates effectively and respectfully with people from different racial, ethnic, and cultural groups and/or different backgrounds and lifestyles; demonstrate a knowledge of and sensitivity to their needs.

Knowledge and ability to create visually appealing outreach materials like invitations, etc., a plus.

Spanish/English bilingual is a plus.

Other Requirements:



Must have access to a motor vehicle, as well as valid auto insurance coverage, for occasional driving on the job.

Must have valid California Driver’s License and a satisfactory driving record, as documented by a current MVR (will be obtained by the Food Bank’s insurance carrier).

Some evening and/or weekend work will be required based on event and staffing needs.

It is the responsibility of all SHFB personnel to participate in our Food Safety/Food Defense programs.

In instances of a federal, state or locally declared emergency, Second Harvest is typically considered an essential service and emergency responder; all its employees may be called in to perform regular or emergent duties.

BENEFITS: For the employee: free dental and vision insurance (shared cost for dependents). Free life, long-term care, long-term disability, and AD&D insurances. Shared cost medical insurance: Kaiser and Blue Shield. Eligibility begins on the first day of month following 30 days of employment (i.e.,if you are hired June 20th, you are eligible starting August 1st). This benefit package is valued at an average of over ten thousand dollars a year.

First year: 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 10 holidays.

403(b) Retirement Plan: Second Harvest matches employee contributions up to an annual cap.

Employee Assistance Program

JOB DETAILS: This is a full-time, regular, non-exempt position with a starting hourly rate of between $28.00 - $30.50, DOE. Occasional weekend and evening work may be required.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit your resume, cover letter and an online application here.