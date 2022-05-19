Mortgage Operations Manager (Remote)

LOCATION: Capitola, CA

JOB TYPE: Management

JOB SUMMARY: Oversee the underwriting, processing, and funding for 1st mortgages and 2nd mortgages/HELOCs while supporting the Credit Union’s requirement for quality and efficient lending products and services. This position is responsible for ensuring the timely completion of all mortgage loan applications through daily pipeline management routines. The Mortgage Operations Manager is responsible for ensuring that all lending staff is adequately trained and receive coaching and feedback to improve overall performance. Drives and facilitates an environment of exceptional service and effective relationship building for residential mortgage lending products and services at all member touch points.

In addition to overseeing the lending operations team, the Mortgage Operations Manager will support the VP, Mortgage Operations in ensuring that the mortgage lending operations team meets established financial targets.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES including the following:



Manages the Mortgage Underwriters, Processors, Funders, and Coordinators to support operational goals and objectives and execute performance standards.

Provides coaching and feedback to improve overall performance of the Mortgage Loan Operations team.

Works in partnership with the Home Loans Sales Manager to ensure strong relationships between the mortgage sales team and the mortgage operations team.

Coordinates training for all mortgage lending staff to ensure compliance and operational efficiency in the mortgage process.

Assists in quarterly and annual HMDA reporting to ensure compliance.

Promotes and maintains a positive member service attitude when assisting either internal or external members. Remain flexible while focused on accepted practices, policies, productivity and effectiveness.

Partners with the Home Loans Sales manager to foster a culture of service that extends to external partners including Realtors, builders, and others. Ensures a connection is made between strong relationships with these business partners and the Credit Union’s ability to better serve members in our community during the home purchase process.

Promotes and maintains a positive image of the Credit Union image and philosophy at all times to personnel, members, vendors, and the community. Attends presentations and conferences, as appropriate.

Manages the mortgage and HELOC pipeline to ensure timely delivery of loans.

Leads the day-to-day department activities, including the loan underwriting and processing, quality control and compliance functions for mortgage lending delivery channels, ensuring the accurate and timely processing of loan applications.

Responsible for loan final approval verifying loan ratios, documented income, and compensating factors used in loan decision fall within Credit Union loan guidelines and consistent with the Credit Union’s risk tolerance expectations.

Supports the VP Mortgage Loan Operations to ensure that organizational objectives are met in the areas of pricing, rate lock management, loan mix, and secondary market sales.

Ensures departmental efficiencies are measured and maintained, assesses and coordinates staff training on regulatory compliance, policies and procedures, and relationship building techniques.

Administers department policies, procedures, and activities, in execution of position responsibilities.

Partners with the Lending Systems Architect to ensure that all mortgage systems, including Mortgage Cadence and Blend, and related processes effectively and efficiently support the mortgage process.

Maintains a thorough knowledge of all related State and Federal regulations and secondary market guidelines. Ensures that the Credit Union’s loan policies, procedures and practices are in compliance with all applicable laws as well as NCUA rules and regulations.

Researches and responds in a timely manner to concerns raised by internal and external Bay Federal auditors and regulatory agencies

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:



Ensures direct reports understand the role and function of Credit Union lending products and loan origination processes.

Establishes the scope of authority and responsibility for direct reports.

Periodically meets with direct reports to establish individual and team performance goals to review, coach and monitor performance against goals, discuss significant operations issues and review staff training and development requirements. Establishes goals and measures to track the success of the department.

Promotes teamwork among Mortgage Lending staff to ensure work is performed in a collaborative manner and standards for excellent member service are achieved. Responds appropriately to member concerns.

Maintains effective communication with all management staff to ensure coordination and exchange of information for accomplishing Credit Union goals. Gathers and disseminates information to all areas/departments regarding policy and procedures changes, and other important issues involving assigned areas.

Analyzes the workflow of the Loan Operations department and continuously makes recommendations to the VP Mortgage Loan Operations for changes to improve efficiency and manage risk.

Coordinates the orientation and training of new Mortgage Lending staff.

Conducts performance evaluations of direct reports and recommends merit increases, when applicable.

Supports projects and programs as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:



Requires strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively with members and other employees of the credit union.

Mathematical Skills:



Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide as well as compute basic ratios and percentages as appropriate.

Reasoning Skills:



Demonstrated problem solving and decision-making skills to resolve complex problems and recommend alternatives to difficult situations.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to work independently to handle multiple priorities.

Physical Skills:



The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use hands to finger, handle, feel and type on a computer keyboard.

The employee frequently is required to stand, walk, sit, and reach with hands and arms.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 30 pounds.

Vision within corrected range.

Computer Skills:



Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook is required.

Knowledge of Mortgage Cadence is preferred

Ability to operate general office machines and equipment such as: photocopiers, fax machine, financial calculators, personal computer, printers, etc.

Ability to learn the credit union’s in-house computer software and related software programs associated with the position.

Education and/or Experience:



B.A. or B.S degree in Finance, Economics or Business preferred.

At least 5+ years of progressively complex responsibilities in Residential Real Estate Lending.

Minimum of 3 years of supervisory/management experience.

Registration with the NMLS will be required upon employment

Important Disclaimer Notice:

I understand and affirm that in exercising the foregoing duties and responsibilities, I am required to use my judgement and independent discretion. I also agree that if at any time I do not feel I am spending a majority of time doing the supervisory responsibilities as set forth above, I will immediately notify management in writing of this fact.

The job duties, elements, responsibilities, skills, functions, experience, educational factors and the requirements and conditions listed in this job description are representative only and not exhaustive of the tasks that an employee may be required to perform. Bay Federal Credit Union reserves the right to revise this job description at any time and to require employees to perform other tasks as circumstances or conditions of its business, competitive considerations, or work environment change.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.