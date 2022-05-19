Network Engineer

LOCATION: Capitola, CA

JOB TYPE: Full-time; Technical

JOB SUMMARY: Responsible for the maintenance and enhancement of the Credit Union’s networked systems, storage, firewalls, servers, online systems, telecommunications systems, remote access and services, network hardware, operating systems, and other peripheral components and equipment. As a member of the Network Services team, this position provides support to ensure a high level of service to staff; maintains operating systems, host system security, and internal and external network security.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following; other duties may be assigned:

Operational Management:



Manages, maintains, troubleshoots, and secures core networking, storage, backups, archiving and server technologies, including disaster recovery

Manages Windows and Linux administration

Technical lead for group policy and active directory management

Lead for ensuring patch management within the Bay Federal organization.

Gauge the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems; develop and implement strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems.

Propose and create system design models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to Enterprise Applications Team.

Design and perform server and security audits, system backup and replication procedures, and other recovery processes in accordance with the credit union’s disaster recovery and business continuity strategies.

Integrate servers, including database, e-mail, print and backup servers and their associated software into enterprise systems.

Ensure system connectivity of all servers, shared software, and other applications.

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to system configuration, mapping, processes and service records.

Ensure compatibility and interoperability of in-house and cloud-based computing systems.

Monitor and test system performance; prepare and deliver system performance statistics and reports to the Technology Operations Manager.

Familiarity with SAN storage environment, including to various systems including virtualization environment

Strategy & Planning

Collaborate with Technology staff to ensure smooth and reliable operation of software and systems for fulfilling business objectives and processes

Work with Technology Operations Manager and SVP/CTO to define business requirements and systems goals, and to identify and resolve business systems issues.

Team Culture:



Plays an integral role in upholding the culture of the organization by setting a positive example on the Technology Team.

Educates, mentors and trains technology representatives. Willingness to share knowledge.

Acquisition & Deployment:



Design and deploy new applications and enhancements to existing applications, software and operating systems.

Ensures all system implementations are consistent with Information Security best practices.

Collaborate with vendor/partners to enhance and maintain implemented solutions within our credit union.

Provide orientation and training to Technology staff for all modified and new systems.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:



Ability to read, write, and clearly communicate in English.

Demonstrate effective communication, both verbally and in writing.

The individual must demonstrate a strong ability to communicate, to technical and non-technical recipients, via email, written reports and verbal reports.

This individual may be called upon to speak in front of groups including managerial staff, board members, and executive staff.

Mathematical Skills:



Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

Reasoning Skills:



Ability to solve a variety of problems and deal with complex scenarios by using common sense and practical application.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written form, including but not limited to technical documentation, User’s Guides, and online help systems.

Fundamental Physical Requirements:



The physical requirements described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Temporal and consistency ratings are based upon a normal, average work shift, but may fluctuate dependent upon variable factors.

The ability to safely, legally operate motor vehicles not equipped to accommodate disabilities, which lacking such accommodations impair the safe operation of a motor vehicle.

Standing, sitting or a combination of the two is required. Tasks which require standing or sitting are performed continuously throughout the entire work schedule.

Physical mobility is required. Tasks which require movement from one area to another are performed on a regular basis. Twisting, stooping, kneeling, and crouching and/or crawling are required on an occasional basis.

Verbal communication and hearing are required on a continuous basis.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use hands for handling materials and reach with hands and arms. Repetitive use of the hands is required.

Simple grasping of weights up to 10 pounds is performed on a continuous basis. Simple manipulation is required on a regular basis. Fine manipulation is required on a regular basis for computer tasks, and writing.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move/push/pull up to 50 pounds.

Functional vision (natural or corrected) is required on a continuous basis.

The work is regularly performed both in an indoor environment and outdoor environment. The outdoor environment is subject to weather conditions existing at that specific time. Noise levels are within normal outdoor noise level ranges including traffic sounds.

Other Skills:



Must have strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.

Must have thorough knowledge of generally accepted storage, networking and computing principles.

Ability to represent complex architectures with drawing tools like Microsoft Visio.

Ability to multitask with multiple projects and assignments.

Education and/or Experience:



High school diploma or equivalent is required.

Technical Certification(s) Required: CCNA, MCSA, Palo Alto and/or VCP.

Bachelor’s degree (B.S.) in Science, Mathematics, Engineering or Computer Science from four-year College or university related experience.

Professional/Technical Certifications: MCSE, MCITP, CCDA, CCDP are preferred.

System Experience:



4+ years’ experience with Networks, Servers, and Network Operating Systems.

4+ years’ of networking and/or architect experience.

2+ years’ with virtualization technologies (VMWare)

2+ years’ experience with Telecomm/Networking hardware (POTS, PRI, VolP, SIP)

2+ years’ experience with backup methodologies/systems

3+ years’ experience with firewall technologies (ACL’s and application-level firewalls, IPS)

3+ years’ experience with SAN technologies, including Fiber Channel, iSCSI, zoning and Fiber switching

Experience with Blade architectures, specifically HP and Cisco UCS

Important Disclaimer Notices:

I understand and affirm that in exercising the foregoing duties and responsibilities, I am required to use my judgement and independent discretion. I also agree that if at any time I do not feel I am spending a majority of the time doing the supervisory responsibilities as set forth above, I will immediately notify management in writing of this fact.

The job duties, elements, responsibilities, skills, functions, experience, educational factors and the requirements and conditions listed in this job description are representative only and not exhaustive of the tasks that an employee may be required to perform. Bay Federal Credit Union reserves the right to revise this job description at any time and to require employees to perform other tasks as circumstances or conditions of its business, competitive considerations, or work environment change.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.