LOCATION: Scotts Valley, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Community Engagement Program Manager in the Regional Operations Department in Monterey County.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Regional Operations Director - Monterey County, you will:



Manage and lead strategic planning efforts related to member outreach and engagement and community collaboration activities led by the Alliance Regional Operations Directors.

Provide management oversight of and participate in member engagement, outreach activities, and collaborative efforts.

Provide operational support to the Regional Operations Directors, including performing project management functions and act as a subject matter expert and lead to staff engaged in member outreach and engagement and community collaboration activities.

ABOUT THE TEAM: We oversee Alliance programs, services and lines of business in all services areas, as well as act as Alliance liaisons and points of outreach in the Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz communities.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



The principles and practices of community outreach and engagement strategies

Research, analysis and reporting methods

Methods and techniques of effective outreach to underserved populations

The principles and practices of program and project management

Member engagement survey methods and strategies

Ability to:



Develop work plans and workflows and organize and prioritize strategic planning, outreach and engagement activities

Develop innovative and creative approaches to member outreach and engagement

Prepare narrative and statistical written reports, oral reports, correspondence, outreach materials, newsletter articles, and other program documents

Act as the subject matter expert and provide guidance regarding the most complex member outreach and engagement activities

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Public Health, Human Services, Social Science, Social Welfare, Psychology, Healthcare Administration or a related field

Minimum of eight years of progressively responsible experience in community health education, community relations, public relations or public assistance programs, including a minimum of two years of experience related to developing and implementing community outreach and engagement strategies (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in a fully telecommute work environment right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview and on-boarding process for this position will be completed remotely

This position may require onsite presence when our offices re-open, which will be no sooner than May 1, 2022. Onsite presence will most likely be on a part-time basis, but is dependent on business needs

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve over 377,000 members in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Merced counties. To learn more about us, click here.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

