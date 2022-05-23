Director of Finance and Human Resources

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

ABOUT US: Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay is an independent locally operated and funded affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Our mission is to build decent, affordable homes and provide home ownership opportunities to qualified families who live and work in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.

JOB SUMMARY: The Director of Finance & Human Resources provides financial direction and oversight to the organization. He/She serves as a member of the management team that establishes and implements policies and plans to meet the short and long-term objectives of the organization. He/She participates in the Finance, Human Resources and Restore committees. Under the direction of the Executive Director, he/she serves to ensure effective implementation of the organization’s strategic plan and operational success of the Affiliate.

Most of our office employees work a few days in the office and a few days remotely.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Financial Administration:



Oversees and manages Affiliates financial operations, ensuring prudent fiscal management, reporting and controls.

Responsible for operational fiscal budgeting, reporting, tithing and investment of funds as appropriate.

Administers the funds of the organization according to the approved budget and monitors the monthly cash flow of the organization.

Accounts Payable and Receivable management.

Creates and reviews monthly financial statements with the Finance Committee.

Prepares for the year-end financial audit. Ensures Affiliate’s tax returns are filed in a timely manner.

Construction Operations:



Works with the Construction Supervisor/Committee to establish project and site development budgets.

Ensures construction costs are recorded appropriately and monitors construction costs of each Habitat building project.

ReStore:



Reviews annual budgets from store managers; implementing them into operational budgets.

Works with store personnel to maintain smooth operation of the point-of-sale operation.

Oversees the collection, payment and reporting of state sales tax.

Human Resources:



Coordinates with third-party HR provider to deliver:

Payroll services Hiring and termination of employees Administrate Affiliate’s benefits including group health care. Manages Workers Compensation insurance and any arising claims.



QUALIFICATIONS:



Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Accounting or Business, with a minimum of 7 years experience

Experience with NetSuite, or Oracle ERP systems.

Prior experience in GAAP accounting for non-profits preferred.

Strong communication (oral/written) and listening skills.

High competency and experience level with excel, Powerpoint and other all MS Office applications

Proactive problem solver, with a willingness to try new ideas and demonstrate strategic vision.

Self-starter with ability to work both independently and with staff and volunteers.

Knowledge of home construction and mortgage servicing is helpful.

Commitment to the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

Results Oriented: Ensures adherence to established timelines and budgets. Seeks operational improvement with a commitment to ongoing professional development for self and for staff.

Habitat for Humanity is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, or disability.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit the following to hr@habitatmontereybay.org :

