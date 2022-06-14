Ecology Action in Santa Cruz, CA is looking to hire a full-time Advanced Accounts Payable Coordinator to efficiently and accurately coordinate and process our accounts payable. Are you a highly organized self-starter? Do you want to work with an award-winning environmental nonprofit that supports its employees? If so, please read on!

Salary: This accounting position earns a competitive salary. We provide a generous benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, a flexible spending account (FSA), a 401(k) plan with a 4% company match, and group life insurance.

About Ecology Action: Since April 22, 1970, our nation’s first Earth Day, we began to address our community’s environmental problems. We design effective programs, successfully activate communities, forge mutually beneficial partnerships, and influence policy to advance equitable, climate-smart initiatives. Our focus is on the most pressing issue for a thriving future: reducing carbon emissions. Since our launch, we have grown into an industry leader that empowers individuals and organizations to make positive changes for a healthier, more equitable low-carbon future. We have created a collaborative and inclusive work environment that is based on transparency around our business initiatives and progress. Our valued employees enjoy great benefits and the opportunity to be part of our mission to positively impact our environment! In addition, we offer hybrid work arrangements, and you can bring your dog to work! If this sounds like the right accounting opportunity for you, apply today!

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ACCOUNTS PAYABLE COORDINATOR: As an Advanced Accounts Payable Specialist, you help our nonprofit run smoothly by working across departments to coordinate our accounts payable process. You review and process invoices, contracts, expense reports, and payment request documents, and you keep everything organized by maintaining records in our accounting system. You are a problem solver. Using your excellent communication skills and collaborative attitude, you interact with managers across our organization to ensure that their financial needs are met. You enjoy solving problems for people and making sure our processes run efficiently, so we can continue our work protecting the environment!

Qualifications:



AA in business or accounting, OR equivalent experience and training

3 or more years of accounts payable experience with varied grants and contracts, preferably in a nonprofit setting

Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Excel

Proficiency with at least one accounting software package, preferably QuickBooks

Experience working in both non-profit and pro-profit organizations

Other skills



Detail-oriented

Can manage multiple competing priorities

Great communication skills and a sense of humor

Places importance on environmental conservation

How to apply: If you feel that you would be right for this environmental nonprofit job, please fill out our initial 3-minute, mobile-friendly application. We look forward to meeting you!

