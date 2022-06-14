Description: Established in 1957, the Family Service Agency of the Central Coast provides an array of mental health services to children, adults, couples, and families in need of counseling, suicide-prevention, support to victims of child abuse, cancer patients and survivors, and the elderly living either independently or in assisted settings. The budget of FSA will exceed $3 million, with service delivery by a staff of about 50 and 400 dedicated volunteers. FSA serves Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito Counties, a Northern California agricultural, recreational, and urban coastal region of 800,000 residents that boasts an iconic quality-of-life. The successful new Executive Director will be deeply committed to human services and will possess exceptional institution-building and community-organizing abilities. For more information on the position, and in strict confidence, request a detailed career prospectus from Robert Fisher at rmfisher@earthlink.net.

How to apply: Contact Robert Fisher at rmfisher@earthlink.net.