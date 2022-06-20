Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

View of Santa Cruz
Things are heating up for the summer. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board you need to see.

  1. Advanced Accounts Payable Coordinator at Ecology Action
  2. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
  3. Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
  4. Executive Director at the Family Service Agency of the Central Coast
  5. Box Office Manager at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  6. Box Office Staff at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  7. Clinic Nurse II at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. IT Business Systems Analyst at The County of Santa Cruz
  9. Clinic Psychologist at The County of Santa Cruz
  10. Senior Health Services Manager at The County of Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Job Board