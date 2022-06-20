10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Things are heating up for the summer. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board you need to see.
- Advanced Accounts Payable Coordinator at Ecology Action
- Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
- Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
- Executive Director at the Family Service Agency of the Central Coast
- Box Office Manager at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Box Office Staff at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Clinic Nurse II at The County of Santa Cruz
- IT Business Systems Analyst at The County of Santa Cruz
- Clinic Psychologist at The County of Santa Cruz
- Senior Health Services Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
