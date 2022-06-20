Project, Development and Operations Lead

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

SALARY RANGE: $55,000 - $75,000 annually

JOB DESCRIPTION: Reporting to the Executive Director, this newly created position manages and contributes to completion of critical projects across the organization. There are three broad types of assignments that may be delegated by the Executive Director and will touch every aspect of Temple life from the Preschool and Temple School to the Cemetery and Jewish life cycle events including:

Ongoing Projects:



Annual Budget Development

Staff on/offboarding

Managing Major Holiday and Fundraising Event Logistics

Providing staff support to Temple committees

Organizing Annual Training (Active shooter and Disaster Preparedness to Sexual Harassment)

One-Time Projects:



Organizing and Documenting Institutional practices

Drafting Policy Manuals

Coordinating Board Governance

Grant initiation and Management

Modernizing Website

Major Multi-Year Projects:



Developing and driving a Capital Campaign

Creating new outreach programs targeted to youth and young families

Working in a fast-paced environment, the position requires the ability to manage multiple tasks and flex daily to unplanned challenges. Demonstrated track record as a problem solver with strong communication skills is essential. Ability to translate and operationalize high-level strategic ideas and decisions—in service of fulfilling the Temple’s mission—provided by the Executive Director with whom you report. Similarly, comfortable working in an organization with multiple “leaders” ranging from both the Senior and the Associate Rabbis to Lay Leadership. Track record of managing sensitive information. Considers themselves a creative problem solver and entrepreneur hungry to discover new opportunities to engage members. The ideal candidate has a long term, aspirational career interest in rising to become an Executive Director.

EXAMPLES OF SPECIFIC DUTIES:



Works with the Board of Trustees, Senior Rabbi, Executive Director and other members of senior staff on prospect research, cultivation, stewardship, and solicitation of prospects and donors as well as attracting and retaining new members.

Devises, implements and manages effective, creative, and often original strategies designed to individually and systematically interest, engage, and secure a wide range of key prospects to meet or exceed TBE funding and membership growth goals.

Spearheads process to determine fundraising priorities, goals, and objectives; and institutes a time line for key fundraising and event strategies that integrates all TBE activities and constituencies.

Coordinates TBE strategic fundraising plan by coordinating its implementation to maximize results, with particular focus on a new Capital Campaign

Create checklists of onboarding and off boarding procedures

Works with lay leaders and staff to shape key institutional and development related messages and collaborates on development of campaign marketing materials

Coordinate implementation and project manage for deadlines and cost controls a large facility project

Coordinate between Membership Experience Program Manager and Executive Director to ensure facility properly staffed for daily use

Prepares and distributes regular progress reports utilizing tools from Excel to Infographics

Seek out opportunities to maximize effectiveness of ShulCloud, TBE’s CRM system.

Develop and implement administrative best practices that ensure accuracy and consistency of data and ease of use for congregants and staff.

Identify opportunities for staff development as well as provide trainings to ensure TBE maintains compliance with state and federally mandated regulations

ATTITUDES AND SKILLS NEEDED FOR SUCCESS:



A mindset of adaptability and flexibility and the ability to stay positive despite challenges

An attitude of liking and caring for people of all ages

A self-initiating problem solver who is energized by challenges and willingness to learn

An understanding of the value of teamwork and a desire to be a part of a high-performing staff team

Creative problem solving and ability to follow-thru in a timely manner

Ability to implement and oversee systems as well as to “roll up your sleeves”

Meticulous attention to detail with very high quality standards and principles.

Ability to create and implement systems

Ability to accomplish work with excellence, honesty and professionalism

Discreet and sensitive with regards to information about congregants and staff.

Self-initiator with strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate well (both orally and in writing); ability to manage multiple priorities and responsibilities.

Enthusiastic, organized, highly motivated, responsible, courteous, discreet, flexible and creative. Has a sense of humor.

TIME SPENT ON TASKS:



Project Management: 35%

Capital Campaign and Fundraising: 25%

Ongoing HR, Finance and Admin Support: 20%

Young Family and New Member Engagement: 20%

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

5+ years of substantive experience in all aspects of project management such as leading or managing successful fundraising efforts, new member cultivation etc. Board engagement with a strong understanding of the not-for-profit Jewish community a plus.

Knowledge of Human Resource Management

Capable of working independently as well as collaboratively

Ability to manage and actualize projects, juggle multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Maintain schedule for assigned projects to ensure work is delivered on time and on budget.

Marketing/external communications experience

Strong writing skills, proficiency with Microsoft Office, Excel and knowledge of HTML or Web content management programs along with donor database programs and presentation software are essential.

Knowledge of ShulCloud is highly desired.

Must have event planning experience in a variety of venues.

Grant writing skills.

Provides a leadership presence by working on-site approximately 40 hours per week at times when staff and congregants are expected to be at TBE. Over and above approximately 40 hours onsite, may perform additional work as needed from home or other locations.

Works evenings and weekends as needed due to meetings, Jewish holidays and other scheduled TBE events, in addition to the Temple’s regular hours of operation. Attends religious services and holiday celebrations as necessary.

Experience supervising administrative support staff or interns.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to dginsborg@tbeaptos.org and msunberg@tbeaptos.org.