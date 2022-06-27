Apparel Purchasing/Planning Manager

ABOUT US: NHS, Inc., a privately held company based in Santa Cruz, CA, was established over 40 years ago, and is considered one of the most respected and recognized SKATE and APPAREL companies in the world today. Our brand names include Santa Cruz Skateboards, Independent Truck Company, Creature Skateboards, Krux Trucks, Bullet, Ricta Wheels, OJ Wheels, Slime Balls Wheels, Mob Grip, and Bronson Speed Co.

JOB DESCRIPTION: This position is a key member of the NHS Apparel Development staff, reporting to the Apparel Department Manager, working closely and cooperatively with Shipping, Logistics, Sales, Production, and other members of the NHS team. This is a full-time hybrid WFH/In office position.

DUTIES: Job duties include but are not limited to:



Oversee Apparel Purchasing staff consistently assuring on time deliveries and adequate inventory levels of all Apparel category types and seasonal product offerings to meet inventory targets and demand

Monitor demand for Apparel division product offerings and make educated purchasing recommendations based on sales analysis

Set target on hand goals for raw materials and key staple items

Set and manage quarterly blank forecasts with key suppliers

Maintain vendor relations, address any roadblock issues, Bi-yearly or quarterly meetings, negotiate favorable terms

Enforce NHS vendor manual

Build relationships within Apparel and cross departmental teams

Oversee database integrity related to inventory and sku management

Develop and standardizes procurement policies, procedures, and methods to improve and continuously monitor the compliance, efficiency, and effectiveness of assigned programs and procedures

Reviews and approves contracts and purchase orders; maintains contact and negotiates with vendors; keeps informed of market conditions and new products; evaluates vendor performance

Purchase defined product categories for seasonal buys

Oversee and assist as needed all department purchasing; including seasonal buys, key account purchasing, licensee/collab collections, at once, special projects, SMU’s

Manage vendor capacity and track PO schedules to ensure on time delivery of POs and all calendar timelines are met

Coordinate with Logistics Manager overseeing consolidation of shipments where possible

New vendor onboarding

Oversight of all order payments

REQUIREMENTS:



3+ Years Purchasing or Buying experience (Apparel Purchasing preferred but not required)

Management experience preferred

Must be detail oriented

Microsoft 365 knowledge, Excel Master

Ability to multitask and work well in fast paced environment

Zoom and Asana platform experience a plus

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.