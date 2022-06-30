Graphic Design Digital Media Instructor (Temporary Contract) 2022-2023

Deadline: 7/8/2022 11:59 PM Pacific

PLEASE NOTE: Interviews are anticipated for this position in mid to late July; a brief teaching demonstration will be required during the interview.

Starting Salary Range: $60,189 to $92,390 per year, salary placement determined by documented education and experience; maximum initial salary step placement on the faculty salary schedule is step 9. An annual doctoral stipend of $4,018 is granted to eligible faculty.

BENEFITS

Excellent benefits, including quality health insurance at a low cost for you and your family! Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

Description: This full-time, temporary contract instructor for the 2022-2023 Academic Year pursuant to Ed Code 87481/82 will enjoy a 175-Day work schedule. The position begins on Monday, August 22, 2022 pending Governing Board ratification. Classes may be in a traditional “in class” setting, online, or hybrid format scheduled over summer and/or winter months, and at various campus locations including days, evenings, and/or weekends.

We are seeking a graphic design generalist with a broad knowledge of print, web, and interface design who has the requisite skills to play a leadership role in the department and teach a broad range of courses within the candidate’s specific strengths and areas of interest, including but not limited to: web design, web development, interface design, graphic design and typography principles, digital imaging, digital illustration, animation/moving image, self-promotion, and marketing. The candidate should have expert technical knowledge in Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, and be highly proficient in HTML/CSS. WordPress, Adobe Animate, and social media self-promotion skills are a plus. The ideal candidate will also be an effective communicator and team player who can facilitate smooth operations of the program and facilities, develop cohesive strategies for growth and sustainability, develop student pathways into and through Cabrillo College to career and transfer, foster student success and creativity, and potentially provide leadership to the program as Department Chair/Co-Chair in the future.

Examples of Duties



Teach assigned classes, which may include evening or off-campus assignments

Collaborate in participatory governance committees, processes, and initiatives such as Guided Pathways

Maintain timely and accurate records of student enrollment, attendance, and academic progress

Provide academic assistance and related services to students during scheduled office hours Cooperate with and participate as may be required in District investigations and/or student grievance matters of alleged unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

Demonstrate sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Work with the Dean of CTE and local educational partners to create and update student pathways as they relate to current labor market demand and curriculum of local education partners

Complete required District trainings such as Title IX, Mandated Reporter, EEO/Diversity/Elimination of Bias, Workplace Safety, etc.

Contribute to facility and program planning, equipment management, ordering supplies, scheduling, curriculum development, attending college meetings, and participation in related professional duties as required or assigned

Communicate with staff and faculty in the digital media and art areas regarding instructional integrity and health and safety protocols

Research and develop curriculum, certificates, and programming to align with growth areas in graphic design, web design, transfer pathways, and career preparation

Develop cross-disciplinary opportunities at Cabrillo

Pursue grant funding related to digital media and graphic design practice

Develop partnerships with area high schools, universities, industry, and community organizations

The candidate will be the second full-time faculty member in the Digital Media Department and may be expected to serve as Chair/Co-Chair of the Department. As Department Chair, the candidate will be expected, under supervision of the Division Dean, to fulfill the Chair duties which include but are not limited to:



Facilitate and run meetings with the Digital Media Industry Advisory Committee

Work with the Dean of CTE to create new student pathways as they relate to current labor market demand and curriculum of local education partners

Program planning, including oversight of the department budget

Developing and recommending class schedules and faculty assignments to the dean

Monitoring facility and program needs

Coordinating the general operation of the department

Curriculum development, review, and assessment

Leading department meetings and Student Learner Outcome assessment

Minimum Qualifications

Required Education from a U.S. Department of Education recognized accredited organization and licensure qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree AND two (2) years of occupational experience related to the subject of the course

OR

Associate degree AND six (6) years of occupational experience related to the subject of the course taught

OR

A lifetime California Community College Instructor Credential in Digital Media