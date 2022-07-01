Manager of Programs

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

JOB TYPE: Full-time, exempt, some evenings and weekends required

ORGANIZATION MISSION: The Diversity Center is building an equitable community where LGBTQ+ people thrive.

ABOUT US: The Diversity Center (TDC) is a nonprofit 501(c)3 located in Santa Cruz County and was founded in 1989 to fill a need which still exists: to support and advocate for LGBTQ+ people of all ages and backgrounds so that they can thrive. The Diversity Center is at a pivotal and exciting stage of innovation and growth as we work to meet the pressing needs of today. Under the umbrella of resiliency and well-being, The Diversity Center is at a time of reinvention. In this dynamic moment, we’re looking to build a leadership team that brings fresh ideas, positional expertise and insatiable enthusiasm for creating thriving out-of-the-box opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community. TDC has recently purchased its “forever home” and this building is a blank canvas ready to receive the next generation’s inspiration. This position is part of a small but mighty staff that will make a lasting mark by leading The Diversity Center into its next chapter of impact, expansion and growth.

COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY AND EQUITY: The Diversity Center strives to be a workplace that is representative of the community we serve. We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from all individuals including LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) people; people of all genders and gender expressions; Black, Brown and Indigenous People; People of Color; people living with HIV, and people with disabilities.

POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Program Initiatives is a full-time exempt position that reports to the Executive Director and supports strategic vision and implementation of all program and service areas. The position implements design, delivery, and evaluation of programs, participates in the development of business and funding plans, and serves as liaison to various stakeholder groups, government agencies, and community partners. Anchored in the pillars of well-being and the areas of physical and mental wellness, youth development, community outreach, education and training, advocacy, and community building, this position is responsible for developing the program offerings of TDC through internal and external resources.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Program Development, Delivery, and Evaluation:



Assess current and future community needs, solicit input from stakeholders, and develop and deliver population-specific and culturally relevant programs that are in alignment with the Center’s mission and strategic priorities established by the Board of Directors.

Identify and manage internal and external resources for program delivery utilizing staff, volunteers, community partners, and contracted facilitators.

Ensure ongoing programmatic excellence by establishing benchmarks, timelines, and the resources needed to achieve strategic goals

Meet standards for accountability and measurements of success

Analyze programmatic trends, identify issues, and proactively recommend and implement changes or elimination of programs as appropriate.

Develop and implement awareness and marketing strategies to expand program participation and authentic engagement with targeted populations.

Work with Community Engagement Manager to build LGBTQ cultural competency training within the organization and for public agencies, business organizations, educational and healthcare institutions, and other nonprofits as assigned.

Program Operations & Knowledge Management:



Oversee and manage all paid and unpaid individuals and organizations contributing to TDC program delivery.

With Director, develop a vision, plan and budget for the future programs and services offered at TDC, including anticipation of changes in funding streams, client and staffing needs.

In collaboration with other TDC staff, set an annual calendar of programs, services, and program events.

Utilizing project management and calendaring tools, create an execution plan which includes milestones, goals, outcomes and necessary organizational collaboration.

Build and maintain systems and processes for recording program activities including facilitating data collection and analysis, sharing of knowledge, and collecting narrative success stories that demonstrate progress toward strategic program goals.

Seek opportunities for and draft program-based grant proposals (foundation, community, and local, state, and federal government) in coordination with the finance and development staff.

Draft program budgets and maintain fiscal controls within the scope of the Center’s approved annual budget including oversight and management of scope of work for grant funded programs and adherence to performance and fiscal metrics.

Ensure program compliance with all laws, regulations, organizational policies, and funding guidelines.

Assist in the collection of satisfaction data and evaluation of volunteer hours and donated materials that support programs.

Develop and maintain department specific policies, procedures, and training protocols.

Relationship Management:



Cultivate community engagement and volunteer opportunities in program delivery and event services.

Develop and oversee population specific volunteer advisory committees that inform programming direction.

As assigned by the Director, serve as an organization representative in collaborative partner networks and at related community and Center events and activities.

As assigned by the Director, participate on appropriate national and regional committees, attending regional meetings, workshops and conferences that raise the profile of the organization.

Interface with other LGBTQ and allied agencies for assistance and collaboration aimed at building organizational capacity.

Provide support to the Board of Directors as assigned by the Executive Director

Other duties as assigned include activities associated with rebuilding and scaling programs as the center comes back online post COVID closure.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:



A proven commitment to The Diversity Center’s mission and values.

Commitment to a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment.

Culturally sensitive and gender aware.

Formal education in social work, mental health, human services, education, nonprofit management or other relevant fields.

Three years of directly relevant experience may be substituted for educational background.

Four or more years of experience developing and implementing evidence-based programs through personal leadership and/or in collaboration with community partners.

Three plus years experience in program management in a volunteer forward nonprofit that relies on volunteers and community partnerships to accomplish goals.

You enjoy building and working with volunteer committees intended to support the impact of the organization.

Demonstrated capacity to develop and manage state, local and foundation grant funded programs in alignment with a strategic plan.

Demonstrated understanding of compliance with applicable laws, regulations, internal policies, grant agreements, and professional standards of conduct.

Strong interpersonal skills, able to develop and maintain professional relationships with employees, volunteers, donors, board members, and all community stakeholders.

Proficient in planning, proposing and managing budgets.

Strong collaboration skills with both internal and external colleagues.

Self-starter, able to prioritize overlapping projects and maintain organization to meet deadlines.

General working knowledge of Google Workspace and Microsoft Office; including but not limited to: Docs, Sheets, Forms and Presentation. Salesforce experience is a plus.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills; public speaking, facilitation, and coalition building capabilities to balance interests, negotiate, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

Reliable transportation and an ability to travel on a limited basis with some evening and weekend hours are required.

NOTEWORTHY PLUSES:



Experience working with diverse populations, including transgender individuals, queer people of color, immigrants or other non-native English speakers.

Area of expertise in one or more of the following LGBTQ populations: youth, seniors, transgender or Latine.

English/Spanish bilingual proficiency.

Licensed MFT/LCSW and/or classroom teaching experience.

Familiar with Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties and/or Bay Area volunteer and LGBTQ+ networks and beyond.

Experience in and enthusiasm for working in the creative phase of an organizational rebirth, navigating ambiguity with ease by taking personal responsibility to resolve collective needs.

A general orientation to life keeps you upbeat and enthusiastic about your work and your teammates. By nature you lean towards the collective, and people are engaged and inspired by you.



SALARY AND BENEFITS: This is a full-time exempt position. The Diversity Center has undergone a compensation review, implemented a new professional staffing structure, and is offering a competitive salary and benefits package. Highlights include:



Salary range is $55,000-$82,000 and commensurate with experience. Candidates with clinical licensure and/or clinical experience qualify for additional compensation.

A medical stipend of up to $740 per month to cover medical, dental and life insurance of employee’s choice.

PTO 22 days 1-2 yrs, 25 days 2+ years; 12 paid holidays per year.

401K at 6% matching funds.

Technology and mileage reimbursement policy.

Work schedule can have some flexibility.



This position will need leadership presence within the community and the center. Occasional work-from-home options but contingent upon meeting organizational needs, coverage and physical presence with colleagues, partners and community. Schedule will be reviewed and is subject to change based on the success of the arrangement.

HOW TO APPLY: Submit a cover letter and resume to careers@diversitycenter.org. Resumes will be accepted until the position is filled. Please include Attn: Program Manager in the subject line. Please send your resume and a cover letter as a single PDF with the naming convention ProgramManager_(your last name)