Web Development Project Manager

Salary: $56,000 - 70,000 annual salary
Benefits: Medical, vision and dental insurance, paid time off, flexible holiday paid days, retirement plan and life insurance
Reports to: Senior Manager, bizzNEST
Location(s): Monterey Bay Region
Description
Digital NEST is a workforce development center that has welcomed hundreds of youth from working-class, farmworker communities to develop the technical and professional skills they need to achieve their dreams. It is an exciting time for the NEST as we are on the precipice of expanding to a total of nine communities across Northern California by the end of 2026. Digital NEST has centers in the heart of Watsonville, Salinas, and Gilroy. The first Digital NEST in the Central Valley is expected to launch in Stockton in 2023, with plans to scale across the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley also underway.
The Web Development Manager will oversee and deliver effective and compelling development solutions for Monterey bay area businesses. The Web Development Manager will supervise the bizzNEST Web Development team in the development of websites designed by the bizzNEST Design Team and the technical support of client websites to ensure the client is satisfied with the web development services offered by bizzNEST. They will also design and track the technical and professional skill development of the Web Development Specialist and interns.
Responsibilities
bizzNEST Intern Development (45%)
- Oversee the professional development process for web development interns
- Design and implement supplemental web development intern training to meet the needs of the bizzNEST program and it’s clients
- Evaluate the workflow model with Web Development Specialist and interns every fiscal year and execute on identified improvements
- Supervise and ensure that web development interns keep their work progress updated and that they use all the software tools properly
- Conduct one-on-one coaching meetings with web development interns and ensure that they are using their time for learning new skills, working on client work and working through their professional development goals
- Mentor web development interns in identifying entry-level positions for local and regional career-track jobs and assist them in their job search
Client-based Productions (20%)
- Ensure client satisfaction with web development services such as website development and technical support
- Deliver high quality products on timely manner and within budget
- Work with the bizzNEST Client Specialist and Web Development Specialist to assess client needs, recommend services and review contracts
- Anticipate and respond to needs and requests from clients
Web Development Team Support (30%)
- Manage daily operations on web development projects in collaboration with the Web Development Specialist
- Define and set goals for the web development projects and team
- Structure a yearly budget for the web development team
- In close collaboration with program managers, co-create:
- a bizzNEST internship eligibility knowledge and skills profile
- a bizzNEST lead intern profile for the web development team
- feedback loops to relay new skills, technologies, and services that are being requested by clients
- Reach and maintain revenue goals as set by the Senior Manager
- Manage the web development projects on the project management tool ensuring all projects are on schedule in collaboration with the Web Development Specialist
- Keep current on new web development software; acquire additional and new web development tools
- Identify best web development practices and evolve daily operations as necessary
- Supervise the Web Development Specialist working within the web development service package, including training, monitoring and reviewing performance and other duties typical of the supervision of professional employees
- Co-create the team’s project strategy in collaboration with the Web Development Specialist
Other (5%)
- Provide general support to fundraising efforts expected of all staff: showcase members and member work, speak articulately about programming and be a model representative and evangelist for Digital NEST in the community
- Performs other duties and tasks assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- At least 3 years of experience creating client-facing websites and/or web applications
- At least 4 years of experience formally supervising professionals or interns
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent education and experience
- Demonstrate skills and experience with Wordpress
- Excellent skills, especially with web development software and languages; python, CSS, HTML, SQL, javascript, PHP, etc.
- Experience with APIs and databases
- Proven experience mentoring and coaching young professionals to improve their work performance, increase their qualifications and expertise and help them advance their careers
- Demonstrated ability to connect positively with youth; a positive, energetic and authentic presence
- Excellent time management and organizational skills
- Exceptional creativity and innovation
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Professional approach to time, costs and deadlines
Requirements
- Passion for the mission of Digital NEST and belief in upholding organization’s core values
- Understanding of and sensitivity to issues of culture/ethnicity/race, gender, sexual identity, class/SES and immigration status
- Ability to be an ally to people of color, women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, questioning and intersex individuals and their allies (LGBTQIA)
- Must have a valid CA driver’s license, pass a background check, and be able to travel and work evenings or weekends occasionally, or as needed
How to apply: Please, submit your application here.