Web Development Project Manager

Salary: $56,000 - 70,000 annual salary

Benefits: Medical, vision and dental insurance, paid time off, flexible holiday paid days, retirement plan and life insurance

Reports to: Senior Manager, bizzNEST

Location(s): Monterey Bay Region

Description

Digital NEST is a workforce development center that has welcomed hundreds of youth from working-class, farmworker communities to develop the technical and professional skills they need to achieve their dreams. It is an exciting time for the NEST as we are on the precipice of expanding to a total of nine communities across Northern California by the end of 2026. Digital NEST has centers in the heart of Watsonville, Salinas, and Gilroy. The first Digital NEST in the Central Valley is expected to launch in Stockton in 2023, with plans to scale across the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley also underway.

The Web Development Manager will oversee and deliver effective and compelling development solutions for Monterey bay area businesses. The Web Development Manager will supervise the bizzNEST Web Development team in the development of websites designed by the bizzNEST Design Team and the technical support of client websites to ensure the client is satisfied with the web development services offered by bizzNEST. They will also design and track the technical and professional skill development of the Web Development Specialist and interns.

Responsibilities

bizzNEST Intern Development (45%)



Oversee the professional development process for web development interns

Design and implement supplemental web development intern training to meet the needs of the bizzNEST program and it’s clients

Evaluate the workflow model with Web Development Specialist and interns every fiscal year and execute on identified improvements

Supervise and ensure that web development interns keep their work progress updated and that they use all the software tools properly

Conduct one-on-one coaching meetings with web development interns and ensure that they are using their time for learning new skills, working on client work and working through their professional development goals

Mentor web development interns in identifying entry-level positions for local and regional career-track jobs and assist them in their job search

Client-based Productions (20%)



Ensure client satisfaction with web development services such as website development and technical support

Deliver high quality products on timely manner and within budget

Work with the bizzNEST Client Specialist and Web Development Specialist to assess client needs, recommend services and review contracts

Anticipate and respond to needs and requests from clients



Web Development Team Support (30%)



Manage daily operations on web development projects in collaboration with the Web Development Specialist

Define and set goals for the web development projects and team

Structure a yearly budget for the web development team

In close collaboration with program managers, co-create:

a bizzNEST internship eligibility knowledge and skills profile a bizzNEST lead intern profile for the web development team feedback loops to relay new skills, technologies, and services that are being requested by clients

Reach and maintain revenue goals as set by the Senior Manager

Manage the web development projects on the project management tool ensuring all projects are on schedule in collaboration with the Web Development Specialist

Keep current on new web development software; acquire additional and new web development tools

Identify best web development practices and evolve daily operations as necessary

Supervise the Web Development Specialist working within the web development service package, including training, monitoring and reviewing performance and other duties typical of the supervision of professional employees

Co-create the team’s project strategy in collaboration with the Web Development Specialist

Other (5%)



Provide general support to fundraising efforts expected of all staff: showcase members and member work, speak articulately about programming and be a model representative and evangelist for Digital NEST in the community

Performs other duties and tasks assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications



At least 3 years of experience creating client-facing websites and/or web applications

At least 4 years of experience formally supervising professionals or interns

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent education and experience

Demonstrate skills and experience with Wordpress

Excellent skills, especially with web development software and languages; python, CSS, HTML, SQL, javascript, PHP, etc.

Experience with APIs and databases

Proven experience mentoring and coaching young professionals to improve their work performance, increase their qualifications and expertise and help them advance their careers

Demonstrated ability to connect positively with youth; a positive, energetic and authentic presence

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Exceptional creativity and innovation

Accuracy and attention to detail

Professional approach to time, costs and deadlines

Requirements



Passion for the mission of Digital NEST and belief in upholding organization’s core values

Understanding of and sensitivity to issues of culture/ethnicity/race, gender, sexual identity, class/SES and immigration status

Ability to be an ally to people of color, women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, questioning and intersex individuals and their allies (LGBTQIA)

Must have a valid CA driver’s license, pass a background check, and be able to travel and work evenings or weekends occasionally, or as needed

How to apply: Please, submit your application here.