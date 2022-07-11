Elementary School Math Teacher

Description: Orchard School is looking for a talented educator to teach math to elementary students in a small private school on a 14 acre campus. The part time position could be for any grade or combination of grades between 1st – 6th, depending on the final class configurations. We are looking for an educator skilled in designing and teaching hands-on curriculum with at least 1- 2 years of teaching experience as a lead teacher.

Primary duties would include actively instructing students, creating engaging lesson plans for a body of diverse learners, managing students in the classroom and on the playground, communicating with parents, and assessing students’ growth and progress throughout the year. There may also be opportunities for teaching electives, substitute teaching, and tutoring. Credential is preferred but not required. Compensation is based on experience and education. Benefits include a 401k plan option.

How to apply: Send resume and two letters of recommendation to info@orchardschoolaptos.org or mail to Orchard School 2288 Trout Gulch Rd. Aptos, CA 95003.